Entertaining draw between Keadue and Bonagee in Donegal Youth League

This youth game, originally scheduled for Central Park, was played under the lights at the Dry Arch Park on Tuesday night and a very open and entertaining encounter it was.

Keadue Rovers 3

Bonagee United 3

Keadue made the trip after a heavy defeat by Fanad at the weekend but they set about their task in good fashion and took the lead on ten minutes when following a throw in on the right hand side, Aidan Proctor finished well from the edge of the box.

They increased their lead on the forty minute mark when Jack Doherty capitalised on a defensive error and finished well to make it 2-0. They remained on top for the last part of the half and were deservingly ahead at the break.

However all that was to change and in the first ten minutes of the second half Bonagee were well on top, with lots of the ball and were rewarded after fifty five minutes when Aaron Wasson closed the gap with a good finish.

They were on top for most of the next half hour aswell and on eighty minutes they levelled matters when Jordan Rodgers shot to the net. Keadue though, had introduced a few subs in the second half and one of these, Dylan Boyle put them ahead almost immediately after the kick off from the equaliser when he was played in behind the home defence and slotted home from close range for what looked like a winner. The same player had another good chance to seal it for Keadue, however his shot went wide.

However Bonagee weren’t to be denied and on eighty nine minutes they were level when Jordan Rodgers got his second of the game with a header and in the end it finished 3-3. An enjoyable game, with good team efforts from both sides.

Referee : John Coyle.

Fixture

Saturday 24 February

FAI New Balance Youth Inter League, Group 1

Donegal Youth League v Mayo Schoolboys and Youths AFL

Orchard Park, Convoy. Ko 1pm