National award for Donegal's Rosses AC at National Juvenile Athletic Awards

On Saturday night last in Tullamore, Rosses AC were awarded the Best Club 2017 in the Track and Field section at the Athletics Ireland Juvenile All Star Awards.

Accepting the award on behalf of the club was Club Secretary,Rosaleen McGarvey,and Cormac McGarvey.

This is a tremendous award for the club to win and reflects a huge year for the club in terms of increased membership of 56% from 2016 to 2017, increased number of coaches and ultimately a number of outstanding achievements collectively as a club but also a number of outstanding individual performances winning county, provincial and national titles.

The Juvenile All Star Awards are held each year to celebrate Ireland’s best and most successful juvenile athletes from counties north and south, east and west. The annual awards ceremony is a celebration of the ‘next generation of stars’ and their many successes throughout the year.

The award winners are selected by the Juvenile Committee of Athletics Ireland