BRIAN MCENIFF VIEW: Congratulations on great Dr. McKenna win

First of all congratulations to Donegal. It was a good evening for the county and it was nice to bridge an 8-year gap to take home the Dr. McKenna Cup again.

It was always going to be a cat and mouse affair with the two managers having the league meeting in two weeks' time on their minds.

Mickey Harte showed that he wanted to win it when sending on the big guns, but fair play to the Donegal lads, they stood up and were counted.

While the game will not be as open when they meet in the league, a win is a win and it is good for morale. These young lads are used to success and it will help them.

However, the most important game for Donegal is Sunday next against Kildare. It is a relegation battle and a must-win game for Donegal. Kildare are a big, strong side who play good football and they always put it up to Donegal.

We are in Ballyshannon and that can be an intimidating place. We need to get stuck into them early. With both sides having lost all three league games, the loser will be in Division Two. And while there is nothing wrong with Division Two, it would better for the development of our young players to remain in Division One, better pitches, better referees, better opposition and financially it is more rewarding.

I would be optimistic. The win in the McKenna Cup makes the panel stronger and that is a nice headache for Declan Bonner ahead of the game. However, we must not look beyond Sunday, win that and we have a chance of staying up.

Congratulations to Gaoth Dobhair on winning the Ulster U-21 club final. That was a fine achievement and a first for Donegal, and it was good to see Cian Mulligan back and in top form.

Congrats are also in order for the Donegal Ladies who gave Westmeath something of a lesson in scoring. That augurs well for them, especially with Geraldine McLaughlin to come back to form.

And by all accounts the Donegal hurlers were unlucky not to get something in Aughrim, against Wicklow. I know how tough a venue that is, but it seems to bad goals were the difference between the teams in the end. But to put up a score of 0-21 away from home is a major achievement.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell