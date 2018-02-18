Donegal League sides lose out to Ulster Senior League sides in Knockalla Cup

Bonagee United 4 Clonmany Shamrocks 1

Bonagee advanced to the next round of this Ulster Football Association competition with this comprehensive victory over the visitors from Inishowen.

The home side controlled this game from the beginning, limiting Clonmany to shots from distance.

The first chance from either side arrived in the 8th minute, when Michael Funston, who was excellent throughout, played in Matty Harkin with a neat pass, but the Bonagee frontman dragged his shot just side of the far post.

Micháel Doherty was next to try and break the deadlock, when his rasping shot from distance went narrowly over Paddy Harkin’s crossbar.

Clonmany’s first effort arrived in the 21st minute, when Oisin Hession fed Jason Devlin, but his shot from 20 yards was easily dealt with by Paddy Quigley.

The opening goal arrived in the 28th minute, when a good Bonagee move involving Caillin McLaughlin and Dean Larkin allowed Jamie Lynagh tap home from three yards.

They doubled their lead on the stroke of half time, when a corner from Clonmany was headed clear as far as Funston, and his long clearance allowed Matty Harkin outpace his marker to finish past Harkin from 12 yards.

The game was over as a contest within ten minutes of the second half. On fifty three minutes, a free for Bonagee was cleared but only as far as McLaughlin, who headed back into the danger area where Larkin was on hand to volley home from six yards.

Two minutes later, it was four nil. Micháel Doherty’s excellent pass into the area was met by Harkin, who side footed into the far corner of the net.

The visitors got a late consolation in the 86th minute, when Paddy Doherty scored from the edge of the box, when played in by Steve Harkin.

Best for Bonagee were Funston and Doherty, while Hession and Steve Harkin were excellent for Clonmany

Castlefin Celtic 0 Glengad United 5

In an uneventful first half there were no chances and defences on top but Glengad upped the tempo in the second half taking the lead when Stephen McLaughlin crossed for Seamus Doherty to slot home from close range.

Ten minutes later they made it two nil after good work by Adam Byrne who pulled the ball back for Doherty to slot home his second from twelve yards.

After a corner was not cleared Patrick McDermott fired low to the net to make it three nil past Chris O’Donnell before on 75 minutes a James McKinney cross was looped over O’Donnell by Terence Doherty.

They completed the scoring on 86 minutes when John G McLaughlin beat the offside trap and drew O’Donnell before squaring for McDermott to slot home.



Greencastle FC 4 Kildrum Tigers 0

The visitors had the first chance when a Kevin McHugh effort was well saved by Dillon Doherty.

But the home side took the lead on 11 minutes when a long clearance was headed clear by keeper Sean Friel to Christy Hegarty who superbly lobbed the ball into the net from 40 yards. Ten minutes later Shaun Doherty evaded three challenges and curled an effort just over the bar.

At the other end McHugh broke into the area but saw his effort deflected behind for a corner. Greencastle replied with Michael henry crossing from the right for brother Matthew whose effort came off the outside of the post.

Then on 36 minutes a Shaun Doherty corner fell to Sean McKinney whose effort was blocked and went behind for a corner.

The last chance of the half saw Kildrum’s Kevin O’Donnell beat the offside trap and see his effort tipped round the post.

Minutes into the second half McHugh played in William Lynch but Shaun Doherty robbed him superbly and set up an attack which ended with Nigel McMonagle breaking and firing low to the bottom corner.

On 55 minutes Shaun Doherty fired a free kick narrowly over the bar before they made it three nil with Matthew Henry fired a twenty five yards free to the top corner Kildrum replied with a Ryan Coll free well held by Doherty in the home goal .

Home substitute David Henry played a superb long pass to McMonagle who advanced into the area and saw his first effort blocked but fired the rebound to the bottom corner. Shane Brown had a late effort but Dillon Doherty saved well.

Buncrana Hearts 3 Derry City Reserves 2

In an excellent result for the Hearts it was the visitors who started the better with Nathan Boyle firing wide after a good cross from Logue on the left.

Derry took the lead midway through the half when after a defensive error Evan Tweed pounced to drill home.

Minutes later a long range effort from Logue was well tipped over the bar by Seamus Houghton.

A great ball then from Adrian Delap found Boyle but he flashed an effort just wide. On the restart a long range effort from Delap was turned round the post by Houghton. Somewhat against the run of play the home side got back on terms when Mark McFadden ‘s cross found Bart Wesoloski who headed home from ten yards.

The home side stunned the visitors then when after an excellent run and cross from Kieran McDaid found Wesoloski he finished superbly to the net.

Derry rallied and with four minutes remaining a long ball over the top sent Boyle clear to drill past Houghton. But with time running out the home side snatched

Victory when Gary Duffy rose highest to head home a Kieran McDaid free and send the home side into the next round.

Glenea United 0 Letterkenny Rovers 1

Defending Knockalla Cup holders Letterkenny Rovers had to grind out a battling win against the reigning Donegal League champions Glenea United at Pairc Joe.

Veteran striker Darren McElwaine headed home the only goal of the game when he nodded in a first-half corner, whipped in by Pajo Rafferty.

Rovers, who will be in Intermediate Cup quarter-final action next Sunday against Home Farm, had to weather a storm for a while, but Eamon McConigley’s side advance.

Cootehill Harps 1 Finn Harps Reserves 2

Finn Harps Reserves came from behind to defeat Cootehill Harps in Cavan on Sunday.

Enda Hession fired Cootehill ahead in the 17th minute, but Gareth Doherty netted to bring Harps back onto an even keel 11 minutes later.

Late in the game, Adam Duffy got Harps back in front and Joe Boyle’s men held on for the win.



Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Cockhill Celtic 3 Swilly Rovers 0

Cockhill dominated the opening exchanges forcing a series of corners as Swilly stood firm. On 13mins, Cockhill opened the scoring from one of these corners when the ball broke to Malachy McDermott and his shot found the net past Ben Boyle with the aid of a deflection.

Cockhill continued to press but were reduced to long range efforts.

Two of these in quick succession from Laurence Toland, one hitting the bar and one forcing a good save from Boyle. Ryan Varma was next to try his luck, his effort rebounding off the post.

The home side doubled their lead on 38 minutes when a chipped through ball from Mark Moran found Toland, whose first touch both controlled the ball and took it around the advancing Boyle before slotting home.

Swilly started the second half positively with Finnian O'Donnell and Matthew McLaughlin causing Cockhill problems albeit with a limited supply line.

On 50 minutes, McLaughlin had a half chance on the volley from a great Shaun Crossan cross but failed to connect.

The home side took full advantage and made the game safe on 58 minutes. A short corner routine made space for Gerry Gill and his scuffed effort found Moran in the box and he fired home.

Swilly came close on a couple of occasions, an audacious effort from Adam Salhi clipping the Cockhill bar while McLaughlin shot straight at Lee McCarron when well placed.

Cockhill pressed for more goals in the remaining time but found stubborn resistance Boyle and Conor Duggan, the closest they came to adding a fourth a Darragh McDermott effort hitting the upright.



RESULTS

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Sunday

Cockhill Celtic 3 Swilly Rovers 0

Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup, First Round

Saturday

Bonagee United 4 Clonmany Shamrocks 1

Sunday

Buncrana Hearts 3 Derry City Reserves 2

Kildrum Tigers 0 Greencastle FC 4 (reversed to Chapel Lane)

Glenea United 0 Letterkenny Rovers 1

Cootehill Harps 1 Finn Harps Reserves 2

Castlefin Celtic 0 Glengad United 5



FIXTURES

FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup Quarter-Final

Sunday, February 25, 1.30pm

Letterkenny Rovers v Home Farm

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Saturday, February 24, 6pm

Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers

Sunday, February 25, 2pm

Cockhill Celtic v Fanad United

Finn Harps Reserves v Derry City Reserves