One-two for Donegal in National Indoor 800m final at Abbottstown

There was a one-two for Donegal in the National Indoor 800m final at Abbotstown today with Letterkenny's Mark English coming home ahead of Donegal Town's Karl Griffin.

Both had qualified comfortably for the final and in the decider English was a comfortable winner, finishing well short of his personal best in a time of 1.53.54.

There was success also for John Kelly in the Shot Putt, as he took silver behind Sean Breathnach, who set a new Irish indoor record.

It was another good day for Donegal after Finn Valley Sommer Lecky continued her recent good form by winning the high jump on Saturday