Yvonne McMonagle Bonner on fire for Donegal as they brush Westmeath aside in refixed game

The Donegal Ladies finished what they started in Mullingar last week, by completely annihilating Westmeath in the re-fixed game played at Derrylin today.

Donegal 9-17

Westmeath 1-5

The Donegal Ladies let 4-3 to 1-5 at half-time. They had two early goals from Niamh Hegarty to lead 2-2 to 0-2. Westmeath hit back with a goal but then Yvonne Bonner hit two goals, both over some quality, the first a fierce shot and the second after a great run from midfield.

The Donegal Ladies (who were leading by 3-9 to 1-7 when the game was abandoned last week due to snow) took complete control in the second half with McMonagle, Katy Herron, Aoife McDonnell and Karen Guthrie adding points and Eilish Ward a fifth goal for a 5-8 to 1-5 lead before the end of the third quarter.

Yvonne Bonner added a sixth goal as Donegal proved much too strong for the Lakelanders.

The goals continued to flow with Sarah Jane McDonnell and Grainne Houston adding three points while McMonagle, Sarah Jane and Niamh Hegarty added points. Aoife McDonnell added the eighth goal late on. Westmeath failed to raise a flag in the second half.

Their first win, this gives Donegal a boost, coming after their draw against Galway last time out in Glenfin. Next weekend they travel to Monaghan to take on the Farney Ladies.