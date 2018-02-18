Donegal hurlers lose out to two goal burst from Wicklow in Aughrim

Donegal went down by two goals to Wicklow in Division 2B of the National Hurling League in Aughrim.



Wicklow 2-21

Donegal 0-21



Donegal will come back up the road thinking they could have got something from this game only for conceding two goals in a four minute spell near the end of the first half.

Donegal were going well against until they conceded those two goals. It was point for point with Lee Henderson to the fore with six of Donegal's first half total. Davin Flynn was also among the Donegal scorers.

Donegal were on terms at 0-9 each in the 28th minute when Wicklow struck on the double.

By half-time those goals separated the sides, Wicklow 2-11 to Donegal's 0-11.

Henderson, Ciaran Mathewson, and Danny Cullen had early second half points as the lead was cut to five - 2-14 to 0-13.

Wicklow pushed the lead out to six again but then Donegal hit a purple patch to cut the lead three with Davin Flynn almost in for a goal, his shot deflected over. Lee Henderson continued to be Donegal's go-to man hitting his ninth point with ten minutes left.

However, they were unable to get any closer and Wicklow closed out the game.