Tyrone manager Mickey Harte compliments Donegal on taking the cup home

A focused Donegal side may have dashed Mickey Harte and Tyrone’s dreams of taking a seventh McKenna Cup title on the trot, but the Red Hand supremo had no excuses and complimented Donegal on a deserved victory.

It is no secret that Harte likes to win McKenna Cups but he sent out a clear signal before the throw-in by retaining only Cathal McCarron from the team that started against Kildare in a vital NFL tie.

He did throw on the heavy artillery in the second half with Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte, Niall Sludden, Cathal McShane and Conor Meyler all joining the fray.

But they were just not able to break down a resolute Donegal defence.

“We did put on some senior players and Donegal did the same thing.

“It was a close encounter and I think there was times we could have taken a hold of the game in the first half when we created a number of chances, more than half goal chances and we did not get anything out of it.

“We needed to be getting those scores and obviously then when Donegal pushed ahead in the second half we got back level with them.

“But then they just picked off the scores again and then when they had the lead like that there is nobody is better than holding out on a lead like that and Donegal did it very well.

“We needed a goal and you were not going to get a goal in that second half.

“We did not get enough points to be where we wanted to be.

“I think it was a very good competitive match, a good spectacle for the McKenna Cup and Donegal had their designs on it the same as us and now they have it”.

He agreed that this was a tie laced with quality scores.

“It was a game that had plenty of chances created by both sides, we just did not finish as good as we would like to, just like Donegal who also kicked a number of wides.

“There is not much you can say, they came after this cup tonight and they have it and it is away to Donegal now and we had it for some time and we don’t have it.

“We never got our noses ahead and they got scores at vital stages and Odhran MacNiallais had a big influence as well and when you have Michael Murphy to come off the bench and kick a few scores as well it is very handy," said Harte.