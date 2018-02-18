PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Tyrone in McKenna Cup final

On a good night for Donegal football, here are our player ratings for Donegal in their win over Tyrone in the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup final in Armagh.

SHAUN PATTON: Had a good night. A couple of high balls to deal with but handled situations well. 7

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Free to play after feeling unwell last week, McMenamin looked at home and his run at the end of the game to win a free just showed how much he was up for it. 7.5

CONOR MORRISON: Given the task of dealing with Darren McCurry, he limited him to one point and is probably Donegal's best option of an out-and-out corner back going forward. 7.5

FRANK MCGLYNN: Great to have him back. Took a little while to settle but then his trademark runs with and off the ball got Donegal on the front foot. Took his point with his left well. 7

DÁIRE O'BAOILL: A really committed display from the Gaoth Dobhair man, who has another big game today in the Ulster U-21 club final. Very talented and will be pressing for a regular place. 7.5

EAMONN DOHERTY: A solid display, started at centre-half, but quickly moved back to full-back. Found himself in the corner-forward position early in second half, and made one great block late on. 7

PAUL BRENNAN: Another who was hit by a bug last week, he was hungry for action. Two great points and went forward at every opportunity. 7.5

ODHRÁN MAC NIALLAIS: Got man of the match and was really busy. Very comfortable on the ball and he can match that with workrate, will get many more man of the match awards. 8

HUGH MCFADDEN: What a leader the Killybegs man is becoming. Will never be the quickest, but he makes up for that with intelligent use of the ball and his willingness to work. 7.5

CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Had one of his best games. One very good block and probably should have had a point. 7

MARTIN MCELHINNEY: What a return. Took his goal with the ease of a Fanad United striker! A big boost to the panel. 7.5

MARK MCHUGH: Getting his county mojo back. A great pass for the Donegal goal and generally very tidy in his work. 7

CIARAN THOMPSON: After a frustrating outing in Croke Park, Thompson was busy throughout and when Stephen McBrearty went off, was thrust into a full-forward role, which he performed well. 7.5

STEPHEN MCBREARTY: Hopefully the twinge he picked up is not too bad. Full-forward not his best position, but Donegal will need him for the league as a half-forward. 5

MARTIN O'REILLY: A good night for the MacCumhaill's man. Bit of a surprise when he was replaced, but he can be happy with his contribution. 7

NIALL O'DONNELL: A big contribution from the St. Eunan's man. A special talent and we need him if Donegal are to win on big days. 7.5

MICHAEL MURPHY: Croke Park cobwebs were well and truly shaken off. Hit a wonder point and could/should have got a black card late on. 7.5

NATHAN MULLINS: In after 45 minutes, the St. Vincent's man was hungry for ball and gave Donegal a bit of momentum when Tyrone were threatening. 7

CAOLAN WARD, BRENDAN MCCOLE, NEIL MCGEE: Not on long enough to rate.