Big win for leaders Fanad United in Donegal Youth League

Fanad Youths came away from Central Park with a huge victory which pushes them closer to the league title in what was a hugely impressive performance. It was an ideal day for football and it was the visitors who were on the attack from the start.

Keadue Rovers 0

Fanad United 9

They took the lead on ten minutes when a low ball to the far post found Keelan McGroddy and he tapped home. Brian Proctor had a good run for Keadue on fifteen minutes but the keeper nicked the ball as he was about to shoot.

Fanad had the breeze behind them and more possession as well and they made the best of it when on twenty two minutes they went 2-0 up. A cross from the left led to a mix up between the keeper and the defence with Darragh Greene slotting home on the line. Paul Bradley was playing well on the right hand side and could’ve made it 3 when shooting wide on twenty five minutes.

After the half hour Darren McElwaine had a great run and shot but was well saved by Ben Boyle in the Keadue goal. They went 3 up after thirty five minutes when Paul Bradley lobbed his effort from thirty yards over the keeper. Ethan Ward had some good work down the Keadue wing and laid off for Brian Proctor who hit an effort just over for Keadue. However the game was sealed two minutes later when, on forty three minutes it was 4-0, this time a free kick on the right was met by a header from a Keadue player which unfortunately went into his own net.

Into the second half and the visitors started as they had left off hitting a fifth in the opening minutes. Darren McElwaine slotting home after some good work on the left.

The home side though, doug deep and had a decent fifteen minute spell round the hour and Proctor was unlucky with a free kick which hit both keeper and post on sixty two minutes. On 65 minutes though, Fanad began to turn the screw forcing a number of half chances and set pieces.

From a corner they got their sixth when a near post header went in off the keeper. Keadue battled away and had chances with both Mikey McFadden and Brian Proctor going close. Fanad though, were well in total control and added three more goals with Ciaran Coyle getting number 7 on 75 minutes, Darren McElwaine scoring after 80 minutes and finally Ciaran Coyle getting the final goal from a rebound on 85 minutes.

A real impressive display for Fanad with Paul Bradley and Darren McElwaine to the fore while for Keadue it was a tough lesson but the valianty kept their heads throughout.

Referee: Brian O’Kane.



FIVE STAR UNITED

Bonagee United 5

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1

This game was originally down to be Kilmacrennan Celtic’s home game but with their pitch being deemed unplayable the tie was reversed to Bonagee United’s Goose Green facility and they took full advantage of it as they were comfortable 5-1 winners.

The host were three goals to the good at half time through strikes from Adam Hannaway, Peter Carr and Odhran Donnelly.

They were four4 goals to the good in the early stages of the second half when Brandon Brown scored. Kilmacrennan never gave up and they scored a consolation goal from Conor McFadden. With time running out Bonagee netted their fifth and final goal of the game from the boot of Johnny Coady.

Referee: Marty McCauley

DUNFANAGHY MOVE TO SECOND IN TABLE

Dunfanaghy Youths 2

Swilly Rovers 0

Dunfanaghy Youths welcomed Swilly Rovers to what was the last home league game at the pitch in “Kill” as they have a 'Notice to quit' at the end of the season.

Injuries and sickness meant that Dunfanghy had the bare 11 and in an entertaining first half the sides went in at the break 0-0.

The first goal of the second half came when Dunfanaghy’s Dan Ferry flicked on a corner to Kyle McGarvey who made no mistake to fire home.

Swilly kept playing football and their keeper was in top form but there was nothing he could do to stop Edward O’Reilly’s fine strike from the edge of the box in the 70th minute. Conan Brennan normally an outfielder player was between the sticks today as their usual net minder was absent and he did well to keep a clean sheet.

Good team performance by the visitors with Callum Friel and Dara 'Rocky" Breen outstanding for the hosts.

Donegal Youth League

RESULTS

Saturday 17 February

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Keadue Rovers 0-9 Fanad United

Bonagee United 5-1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Dunfanaghy Youths 2-0 Swilly Rovers

FIXTURES

Tuesday 20 February

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Ko 7pm

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Saturday 24 February

FAI Youth Inter League

Group 1, Game 3 Ko 1pm, Venue TBC

Donegal Youth League v Mayo Schoolboys and Youths Association Football League