Donegal end Tyrone reign as Dr. McKenna Cup champions with good win in Armagh

Donegal ended Tyrone's reign in the Dr. McKenna Cup with a committed display in the final in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

Donegal 1-16

Tyrone 1-12

In the end Donegal were worthy winners, keeping Tyrone scoreless in the final quarter.

Both sides fielded experimental sides but Tyrone had some of their big guns on the bench, while Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh were not togged for Donegal. Tyrone had 13 changes from the league game against Kildare while Donegal had nine from their encounter with Dublin.

In front of 4,287 the first half was a really open affair. The first four points were shared, Daire O'Baoill and Ciaran Thompson for Donegal with Conal McCann and Kieran McGeary pointing for Tyrone.

Marty O'Reilly created an opening for Martin McElhinney to point and O'Baoill added his second to put Donegal two clear. But Tyrone hit back with Conal McCann breaking the Donegal defence to set up Harry Loughran to slide home a goal and the lead on the 7th minute.

But Donegal then took a grip. A good ball from Mark McHugh found Ciaran Thompson, who released Martin McElhinney and the St. Michael's man chipped the advancing Mickey O'Neill.

Paul Brennan, Martin O'Reilly (free) and Odhran Mac Niallais with a long range effort had Donegal five clear by the 15th minute - 1-7 to 1-2.

Darren McCurran and Ronan O' Neill (free) pulled two back but a poor clearance by Mickey O'Neill saw Martin O'Reilly point on 30 minutes.

Cathal McCarron came forward from full-back to show the Tyrone forwards the way but that was matched by veteran Frank McGlynn for Donegal.

On the stroke of half-time Ronan O'Neill pointed his second free to leave it 1-9 to 1-6 in favour of Donegal at the break.

Declan McClure and Niall O'Donnell traded early points before three Ronan O'Neill points had Tyrone level. The cavalry were on the field by this stage with Matthew Donnelly and Peter Harte for Tyrone and Michael Murphy for Donegal.

The Donegal response came from Niall O'Donnell, who hit two great points to edge Donegal two clear once more.

Eamonn Doherty made a great block on Cathal McShane and Caolan McGonagle had another block before Harry Loughran followed another O'Neill free to cut the lead to one with 12 minutes left.

But Donegal came again with Paul Brennan hitting a great point and Nathan Mullins won a free for Michael Murphy to make it a three point lead again, 1-15 to 1-12.

There was deadlock in the final 13 minutes until Donegal broke and Stephen McMenamin was fouled by Matthew Donnelly for Murphy to hit the insurance point. Donnelly was shown a second yellow and red.

Scorers - Donegal: Martin McElhinney 1-1; Michael Murphy 0-3,2f; Niall O'Donnell 0-3; Martin O'Reilly 0-2,1f; Daire O'Baoill 0-2; Paul Brennan 0-2; Frank McGlynn, Odhran Mac Niallais, Ciaran Thompson 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Ronan O'Neill 0-6,6f; Harry Loughran 1-1; Cathal McCarron, Declan McClure, Conal McCann, Darren McCurry 0-1 each

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Stephen McMenamin, Conor Morrison, Frank McGlynn; Eamonn Doherty, Paul Brennan, Dáire O'Baoill; Odhrán Mac Niallais, Hugh McFadden; Ciaran Thompson, Martin McElhinney, Mark McHugh; Caolan McGonagle, Stephen McBrearty, Marty O'Reilly. Subs., Niall O'Donnell for S McBrearty 24; Michael Murphy for McElhinney 41; Nathan Mullins for O'Reilly 45; Caolan Ward for McGlynn 53; Brendan McCole for McGonagle 64; Neil McGee for Doherty 70

TYRONE: Mickey O'Neill; Aidan McCrory, Cathal McCarron, Brendan Burns; Michael Cassidy, Ronan McNabb, Kieran McGeary; Padraig Hampsey, Ben McDonnell; Declan McClure, Harry Loughran, Conal McCann; Darren McCurry, Ronan McHugh, Ronan O'Neill. Subs., Matthew Donnelly for McClure; Cathal McShane for Cassidy, both 40; Peter Harte for McGeary 42; Hugh Pat McGeary for McCrory 50; Conor Meyler for McDonnell 53; Niall Sludden for Loughran 60

REFEREE: Barry Cassidy (Derry)