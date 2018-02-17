Finn Harps ease to friendly win in Co. Mayo

New signing John O'Flynn hit a hat-trick as Finn Harps cruised to a comfortable win over Manulla in Co. Mayo on Saturday.

The former Cork City and Limerick striker will be seen as a vital addition to Harps ahead of the new campaign, and on this performance, it looks like he could well be in good form ahead of next weekend's opener at Drogheda.

Another new arrival, Michael O'Connor scored twice while Jesse Devers, playing against his former club, was also on the mark.

Harps fielded a strong side for Saturday's friendly. They open their First Division campaign on Friday night with a trip to play Drogheda United at United Park.