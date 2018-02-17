READ THE REID: Good experience gained in Croke Park against Dubs

Although we are traditionally in the Spring season it sure feels like winter with arctic weather prevailing throughout most of the country. Some of the National Football games fell victim to the unfavourable conditions last Sunday.

Donegal’s game against Dublin in Croke Park did go ahead on Saturday evening and we had a much-improved performance from the previous weekend.

Donegal started very slowly with Dublin scoring points at their ease. I believe that we were tentative and nervous in the first period but our lads showed great character to pull back a significant deficit and scare the living daylights out of Dublin. We may have lost the game but we gained so much invaluable experience. Donegal put in a courageous and confident performance in the second half.

Declan Bonner and his management team have to be well pleased despite losing. We always knew that the league would be difficult given the transition process that is under way. Of course, we made mistakes but fewer than we made against Galway. We had some bad wides but we created many chances and had two great opportunities for goals. Up until this game, Dublin were never really tested. We certainly gave them a fright which says a lot about our performance.

We are playing an exciting positive brand of football which means that we will create a lot of scoring opportunities. We just have to be more clinical in front of the posts. Sometimes this type of play can leave us exposed defensively. Currently, we have a somewhat inexperienced full-back line but with the imminent return of Paddy McGrath and Neil McGee, this will surely eradicate this problem.

I was pleasantly surprised at Mark McHugh’s inclusion in Donegal’s defence. His use of the ball and positioning sense was a testimony to his experience. Michael Murphy, too, was introduced late on in the game. Despite missing a few frees, Murphy’s return is very welcomed by all and sundry. Still, our young starlets are performing admirably. I was very impressed and encouraged with them which will give Declan Bonner a selection headache when championship arrives. The team is slowly but surely taking shape. We have great pace, assured technical ability and unyielding aptitude. An Ulster title is within our grasp.

The championship favourites Tyrone came out of Newbridge last Sunday with their first victory in the league. It took a late injury time point to secure this win but it is a vital two points nonetheless.

The form team of the league has to be Galway who recorded another win, this time at the expense of neighbours Mayo. It was a hot-tempered affair which say a litany of yellow cars and three red cards. I felt that the referee let this get out of hand by being too lenient on players when the first scuffle broke out. When the referee doesn’t execute just punishment, players will take matters into their own hands.

Galway are going full throttle at the moment while Mayo are still in third gear. The stand-out player on show was Galway’s Shane Walsh. He inflicted quite a bit of damage on Donegal in Letterkenny and did the same against Mayo on Sunday. He’s a class player who has pace, can kick with both feet and can open up defences with his vision. Mayo have two points in the league which put them in peril. Depending on results, their trip to Ballybofey at the end of March could be a feisty affair. There’s not a lot of love lost between both sets of players, something that has developed in recent years. There’s much drama to come in the league yet.

For now, Donegal will focus on the McKenna Cup final which takes place this Sunday. There’s a scheduled break from the National League but unfortunately this game is a refixture meaning that both teams won’t have their deserved break.

I’m not sure how Donegal will approach this game but, I’m assuming that Bonner will field as strong a side as possible given that a final is at stake. Tyrone on the other hand have won this competition this past six years and will be keen to win it again. Irrespective of the competition, there will be an edge to this game. There always is when Donegal and Tyrone meet. Also, both teams will want to set down a marker for future encounters this season.

We have a crucial league game against Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday March 3rd and hopefully an Ulster final on June 24th. I’m making this assumption on how the other Ulster teams are performing in the league to date coupled with last year’s championship performances. There was a time when league showings had little or no impact on the championship. However, with the current structure of the league, the latter performances have greater significance in respect of predictable championship form.

Monaghan and Tyrone play in the same side of the draw which means that only one oft them can reach the final. Donegal have been written off by the pundits which is always great for the team. We have yet to register any points in the league and may find it difficult to survive in Division 1.

The bigger picture is that we are moulding into a force to be reckoned with for the months ahead. We have youth mixed with experience and we have a manager who is not afraid to let his players do what all players want to do, play.

Keep the faith!