Lack of scores in last 15 minutes of games costing Donegal

Can Donegal retain their Division One status after Saturday night’s defeat to Dublin in Croke Park? That is the burning question as they lie at the bottom of the table with no points.

The next game at home to Kildare on Sunday week, 25th, will be the crunch game and Donegal will really have to win that game to give themselves any chance.

On Saturday night they were just too tentative in the opening half, allowing Dublin to dominate, and in reality they were lucky enough to be within six points at the break.

Even though they had a great goal chance minutes from the break, there was an air of pessimism around at half-time.

What unfolded in the second half changed the mood as Donegal threw off the shackles and went at Dublin, and with a little more composure, the final scoreline could have been different. The only downside was that they failed to take their chances, especially in the final quarter and never got on terms with the Dubs. They will have to bridge that gap from putting up a good performance and having the clinical edge to take chances when the game is in the balance.

There were a lot of changes from the team that went down disappointingly to Galway in Letterkenny. The midfield found it hard to compete and Dublin had a much better kick-out strategy than Donegal.

But where Donegal excelled was when they reverted to their running game. The displays of Patrick McBrearty in recent games is something special. Rarely have we seen a Donegal forward in such devastating form as the Kilcar forward has displayed over the three league games so far - 0-10, 0-9 and 0-7 - 0-26 over three games is the sort of return that has pundits all over the country high in their praise.

It is good also to see his brother, Stephen, beginning to show the talent that he possesses, and to do so in Croke Park will give him further confidence. Jamie Brennan, despite missing a gilt edged goal chance, also showed up well, which could mean that there will be decisions to be made by the management when Michael Murphy comes back in.

Can Donegal afford to play a three-man full-forward line (Brennan, Murphy and McBrearty)? McBrearty will be a certainty now in the front line while Brennan is putting his hand up, which may open up the argument about where to play Michael Murphy once again. There is no doubt that Murphy will command a place so the dilemma may now be visited on Declan Bonner and Co.

The stats of the three league games show a pattern where we have scored just twice in the last 10-15 minutes of the three games - we had the Darach O’Connor goal against Kerry; the Ciaran McGinley fisted point against Galway and no score in the final 16 minutes of the game against Dublin. That has to be a worry and it is the main reason why we have no league points on the board.

However, there were enough positives to look forward with confidence to Kildare in Ballyshannon.