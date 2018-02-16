Donegal hurlers all fired up for Wicklow challenge says Danny Cullen

Donegal, boosted by their win over Derry in the last round, head to Aughrim this Sunday, where they face Wicklow.

Ronan McDermott, Bernard Lafferty, Declan Coulter and Davin Flynn scored the goals as Donegal pulled off a shock win over Derry in O’Donnell Park.

Donegal won the game by 4-17 to 2-9, a first senior win over Derry and also a first two points in Division 2B hurling.

“It was a great win and great to get the two points even though Derry were very understrength,” said the Donegal captain Danny Cullen.

“It was a great boost to confidence and gives the lads a great lift and belief. Hopefully we can build on it now and win a few more points to secure our place in Division 2B.”

The skipper, however, acknowledges that Wicklow will provide a stiff test for Donegal.

“They are one of the top teams in the division and while we have been up and down in recent years between Division 2B and 3A Wicklow have been up and down between 2B and 2A and have been playing at the higher level for years.

“It is a definite step up but confidence is good after the win over Derry and we are going down to Wicklow to give it a good rattle and see where it takes us.

“We played them two years ago and we did not do too bad against them; hopefully we are in a better position this time.”

Wicklow won that game in March of 2016, the last time and first season Donegal were up in 2B, 2-27 to 0-17.

But the general feeling is with the inclusion of Davin Flynn from Tipperary and Declan Coulter from Armagh, Donegal are a much stronger and more potent outfit.

“The lads are two terrific hurlers but the rest of the lads have also improved their game. When Davin and Declan had quiet games by their high standards, Ronan McDermott and Bernard Lafferty stepped up and hit big scores.”

Wicklow suffered a surprise defeat to Down two weeks ago and they will be anxious to get back to find the winning formula again.

“They will be tough opposition but we’ll hope to give it a rattle and we are well prepared and we are going down on Saturday.

“They will be favourites but it is a game of hurling and confidence is high in our camp and we have everybody.

“We are determined to give a good account of ourselves and hopefully we will be coming back up the road happier than we were two years ago.”