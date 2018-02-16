MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Will the GAA bubble burst with so much spending

After reading last week’s reports on the turnover generated by the GAA and the extra people attending games it wasn’t surprising to read a few days later that county teams spending has gone past the €25 million mark.

Just to put it in perspective, in the last five years it is believed that the cost of running county teams has gone up by 25 per cent, a quarter of what it was when Donegal lifted Sam in 2012.

So what has driven this increase in spending? Is it the eternal quest for glory or have the expectations of supporters, players and administrators got to a stage where everything is thrown at county managers just to achieve that success?

If we look back over the years and try and understand where this source of spending started, we could probably put it down to the Celtic Tiger era, when money was no object and a free-for-all took place, even in sport.

How many League of Ireland soccer clubs are still paying the price for it today? Many clubs, especially around the cities, sold their grounds for huge money and developed new grounds. As well as funding teams, players were paid huge salaries, yet crowds remained the same as they were in the years before the bubble.

It would be fair to say that many of those clubs will never recover and it would be wrong of us in the GAA to think it couldn’t happen to us. Those that take on the roles in administering our games, especially at county board level, find themselves in a difficult position. If they don’t give the managers what they want, they’re considered as not being with the times and not one hundred percent behind their teams.

On the other hand they are responsible for the long term future of the games within the counties they serve, so they have to juggle the responsibilities wisely; not an easy job.

If the county board agree to all the demands for one manager they have to treat everyone in the same way. Then the situation can spiral out of control. Never in the history of our games has so much money been spent on preparation of county teams; professional preparation in an amateur game and you would have to ask the question, where will it stop? Will it take a county board to go bankrupt before a bit of sense is restored?

Some will point to the extra expenses and perks that the GPA deal got for inter-county footballers and hurlers but for me it’s only a drop in the ocean compared to the money that county boards need to keep the show running.

From centres of excellence, coaching and facilitating whatever the county managers need in way of preparation for their teams, the list is endless and at some point the bubble will burst. At the present rate we will have soared past the €30 million mark in less than three years.

Granted every county board wants to bring success to their county; they go after the best managers and put everything in place in order to give them the best opportunity to achieve that success. We are all blinded when it comes to our county getting their hands on a bit of silverware, but could we be putting the future of our games at risk by overlooking the overall cost of running county teams.

There are conflicting messages coming from the GAA at the minute. On one hand we are generating huge amounts of money from television deals, sponsors and gate receipts, but on the other hand county boards are expected to generate millions in order to compete. Yes, there may be some prize money for winning provincial or national titles but nothing near what it costs to run teams.

Does more money need to go direct into the county board from Croke Park just to facilitate the running of county teams? If that happens could it go out of control altogether? Who is going to be the one to call counties to task over this overspending? Remember there are counties spending over a million a year and many other counties are not far away from that figure; we in Donegal are one of them.

Then there is the question of whether we are taking away from funding other areas like coaching in order to run county teams. Are county boards and clubs prepared to pick up the pieces when the inevitable happens? Because, as we are all aware, what happens at county level is usually copied at club level.

The question is whether the reward is worth the risk. Are county boards and supporters prepared to risk around a million plus a year to win the championship? How long are they prepared to keep spending that sort of money? Are those who put in place the structures to spend this sort of cash prepared for things when they go wrong?

These are different times. From one perspective county players are being required to live the life of professional sportspeople, teams are being prepared in a very professional manner yet we still contrive to see it as an amateur game. Can anyone explain where this is going to end up?