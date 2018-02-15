Letterkenny IT in Trench Cup finals weekend

Letterkenny IT and Michael Murphy are on the trail of Trench Cup honours this weekend on the finals weekend in Dublin.

LYIT, who are managed by Murphy, will face Mary Immaculate College, Limerick in the Trench Cup semi-final tomorrow (Friday), in Santry Avenue, Dublin, throw-in 3 pm.

And if the Michael Carroll, Michael Langan, Jason McGee and Darach ‘Jigger’ O’Connor and Co. come successfully through the semi-final, they will play the final on Saturday.

Michael Langan and Jason McGee, members of Declan Bonner’s Donegal senior squad, have been carrying injuries in recent weeks.

But Michael Murphy is hoping to have his twin towers of Langan and McGee for tomorrow’s semi-final.

“I will know better tomorrow when I check with the two boys but I would be hopeful of having them,” Michael Murphy told the Democrat last night.

“Declan Bonner has no problem with them playing if they are good to go and overall he has been very positive about the team.

“It has been difficult for the players because they have so many other commitments but they have put in a big effort since last October.

“We are looking forward to the semi-final and keeping our fingers crossed that Michael (Langan) and Jason (McGee) are good to go.”

Letterkenny booked their place in the final following a seven point win over the Cadet College in the semi-final.

Michael Murphy has assembled a very strong squad, almost all from Donegal. All of the squad apart from Joe Perry from Mayo are from Donegal.

It could be a very busy weekend for Michael Carroll as he has an Ulster U-21 club final on Sunday.

Letterkenny IT have only won the Trench Cup once before that was in 2005 when Neil Gallagher was captain.

Waterford face LIT in the other semi-final, also tomorrow in Santry. The final is fixed for Santry, on Saturday, throw-in 1.30 pm.

Letterkenny IT squad: Danny Rodgers, Cormac Callaghan, Jack Scally, Conall O’Boyle, Ultan Doherty, Callum Gallagher, Daire McDaid, Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Michael Carroll, Darach O’Connor, Enda McCormack; John Campbell, Darragh Black, Barry McGeehin, Conor Tinney, Liam Kelly, Ciaran McFadden, Caoimhin Marley, Odhran Doherty, Adam Lynch, Joe Perry, Caolan McDaid, Nathan McElwaine, Gary Molloy.