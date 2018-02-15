The first proves to be the best in Donegal Democrat's top Sporting Moments Poll

Anthony Molloy lifting the Sam Maguire for the first time in 1992 proved to be a clear winner in our poll to find out Donegal’s Most Memorable Sporting Moments.

Two weeks ago we started the poll with 10 special moments for Donegal sport included over a. range of sports from Gaelic football, soccer, athletics, rowing, boxing and swimming.

And after the poll closed on Monday evening, the 1992 Donegal success was a clear winner with 33.6% of the overall vote.

In second place was the the other All-Ireland senior success of 2012, which accounted for 18.4% of the vote.

In third place was Danny McDaid’s great achievement in leading the Irish cross-country team to World silver medals in Limerick in 1979; in fourth place was Jason Quigley’s achievement of winning a World Silver medal in 2013 while the top five was completed by Packie Bonner’s save in Genoa which helped Ireland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990.

With the two visits of Sam Maguire to Donegal, it was always going to be an interesting vote, but the esteem in which the winning of the first All-Ireland in 1992 proved to be the difference.

When contacted this week to give his reaction to the poll result, 1992 captain, Anthony Molloy, said there was not a day that goes by that he does not meet someone who brings up the 1992 success.

“It is great to relive it all over again. I suppose there is never anything that can beat the first, but I hope we go on and win more,” said Molloy, who added that the present team were shaping up well and were unfortunate not to get a couple of results.

“Looking back on the 1992 success, we have to be very grateful for the achievement. We were no hopers, even for Ulster that year. But it all came together and it was a massive achievement,” said Molloy, who said that the team had a great year last year celebrating the 25th anniversary of the win.

“There was a lot of enjoying reliving it and some great memories. They (the players) are still the same characters and a great bunch of fellas,” he said, adding that it was great to back to the Ulster final and All-Ireland final and soak up the atmosphere.

As for winning the poll, Molloy said: “It is always great to be recognised and well thought of. The people are still as enthusiastic as ever and it will always be something that we are very proud of and it was a real honour to be captain,” he said.

Sports Editor of the Donegal Democrat, Peter Campbell, in congratulating the 1992 team on winning the poll, made special mention of those who took part in the vote. “Picking the 10 moments to put before the public was a huge task, but I am thankful to all who took part in the poll.

“It is never easy to separate sporting moments, but judging by the result of the poll, there is a very clear view among the Donegal sporting public that 1992 was the biggest ever sporting occasion for Donegal. The margin of victory reflects the high regard which that team has been held in the county ever since.”