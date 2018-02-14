DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA clubs

MALIN

Well done to Scoil Colmcille, Ballymena who are through to the county finals after beating Scoil Treasa Naofa, Malin in the Cumnann Na Buncoil final played last Friday in Malin. Scoil Colmcille beat Glenmackee in the semi-final while Scoil Treasa Naofa overcame Gleneely to set up a local derby final which was won by Scoil Colmcille with the last kick of the game. Well done to all teams who took part and good luck to Scoil Colmcille in the finals.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1200. The numbers drawn were 7-2-1-4-3-6-5 and the €50 winner was Geraldine McGonagle, Drumcarbit with the sellers prize going to Patrick and Danny McLaughlin (Fildara). This week’s jackpot is €1250.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on 6th of February were 1-5-2-7-6-3-4-8. Maura McCrudden matched five numbers and won €60.

The jackpot for the 13th is €7900.

The 2018 Ulster Juvenile Handball Championships took place in Saval, Co Down on Saturday last and Glenfin players contested three finals.

In the Girls U13 Doubles Aibhe McMenamin and Katelyn Houston are Ulster Champions after they defeated their Down counterparts in a tight contest.

In the girls U15 singles Caoimhe McGlynn qualified for the final with an impressive display against Antrim’s Dearbhail O’Neill but she found Monaghan’s Louise Mc Ginnity in top form in the final and just lost out. In the U17 Boys singles Odhran McGlynn was crowned Ulster Champion.

He defeated Down’s Daire Savage in the final having accounted for Tyrone’s Caolan McCarton in the semi-final. He will now contest the All Ireland semi final against the Munster champion on March 4th.

The draw for the 2018 senior and junior Gaeltacht competition took place this week with both Glenfin teams getting home draws. The seniors will play St Naul’s while the juniors will play Fanad Gaels. Both games to be played the weekend of the 24th/25th of February.

The annual Presentation Night/Dinner Dance is on in Jacksons Hotel on Saturday 17th of February. Tickets are €30.00 each.

Club Membership is now due for the 2018 season.

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

The lotto counties drawn last week were DL, RN, WX, FH. Fourteen people matched €20 each. They were the Russell family, Odhran Bonner, Ronan Tourish, Eileen McMullan and John Ryan. This week’s jackpot is €1200.

Registration is now duu. All players must be registered for insurance purposes contact Mark (086) 285 8044. Thanks to all who bought and sold National draw tickets please ensure all tickets and monies are returned to treasurers ASAP.

RED HUGHS

The numbers drawn in last week’s lotto 5,8,2,6,4,7,3,1. There is no winning sequence. The Lucky Dip winner was Chloe Doherty, Garrison Hill, who won €30. This week’s jackpot is €3,575.

Thanks to everyone for your continued support.

Club membership evening this Friday (16th Feb) from 8pm to 9pm.

Juvenile registration morning will take place on March 3rd from 10am to 11am with our first under 6,8,10 session starting at 11am.

Anyone wishing to sign up for the 100-club including all existing members can forward names onto Eamon Kelly ASAP. National Draw tickets are now on sale at €10. All books to be returned to Liam Doherty ASAP.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €4300 in lotto draw in Abbey Hotel on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Frank O'Donnell, Tully and John Hannigan, Clar. The numbers drawn were 8, 15, 16 and 21 .

GAEIL FHANADA

Collection of membership fees will take place in the Tourism Resource Centre, Rossnakill on Saturday February 17th at 7 p.m. and in Fanavolty Hall on Saturday February 24th at 7.30 p.m.

Prior to signing your child’s membership form it is important that you familiarize yourself with and understand the GAA Code of Behaviour, available to download from http://www.gaa.ie/the-gaa/child-welfare-and-protection/code-of-behaviour.

Membership rates for 2018 remain the same as last year.

Last week’s lotto numbers were 4, 8, 20, 21, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was John Coll, Ballywhoriskey. This week’s jackpot is €4,250!

Ulster Ladies are delighted to announce that applications are now available for Gaeltacht Scholarship 2018. We have six €250 scholarships available.Please e-mail Rónán McCarthy admin.ulster@lgfa.ie for an Application Form.

Forms must be returned by Tuesday 27th March 2018.

Tháinig dea-scéala ar áis ó chruinniú chinnbhliana Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta sna Gleannta aréir leis an nuacht gur roghnaíodh Gaeil Fhánada mar an t-ionad don chomórtas contae i 2020. Is nuacht iontach atá ann don chumann agus muid ag forbairt agus ag dul chun cinn de réir a chéile.

Maidir leis na himeachtaí ar an pháirc, imreoidh muid in eadán Gleann Fhinne sa réamhbhabhta den chomórtas shóisearach. Imreofar an chluiche sin roimh dheireadh na míosa seo ach tá an dáta agus am le socrú go fóill.

Beidh Comórtas F14 ann in áit comórtas F15 i mbliana. Beidh turas go Ghaoth Dobhair le déanamh ag na gasúraí sa chomórtas sin. Níl an tarraingt do chomórtas na mBan déanta go fóill.

CLOUGHANEELY

Míle buíochas do gach duine a rinne freastal ar oíche bhronnta an chlub oíche Shathairn seo chaite. Comhghairdeas leo seo leanas ar bronnadh gradaim orthu; senior player of the year: John Harley,

young senior: Aidan Doohan, reserve Senior: Ronan Cannon, reserve Young: Neil Kelly, ladies senior player of the year. Aoife Ferry, ladies young player of the year: Orla McFadden, club person of the year: Joseph McGarvey.

Club memberships are now due for renewal.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1,2,3,12,16,17. We had two match 5s. Congratulations to Neil Kelly (Pat), Falcarragh and Shane McGee, Ballina who won €50 each. The jackpot this week is €4,050.

AODH RUADH

Membership can also be paid at any time to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

Underage hurling resumes on Sunday 4th March as always we could do with some help with our teams. Anyone looking to get involved is asked to contact John Rooney 086-2587793.

Tyrone and Cork were the popular choices for a lot of our entrants this week in our Last One Standing competition, while, not for the first time, Mayo let down a lot of people. Elsewhere, although Jamie Brennan was disappointed to hit the post in Croke Park on Saturday evening, he is one of the 97 people left standing in our competition kindly sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's.

The deadline for sales of National Club Draw tickets is now overdue. Those with outstanding returns are asked to make them to Lisa McTernan or Gerard Ferguson by this Saturday at the latest.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €6,600. The winning numbers drawn were 7, 8, 9, 10, 17 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Sarah Ferguson, the Rock; Pauline Finnerty, Parkhill; Anne and Eamon Maguire, Clyhore; Peggy Coughlin, Erne Dale Heights; and Michael Gallagher, Donegal Town.

The next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €6,700.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta draw was made last week The seniors take on St Michael's at home in Pairc Na nGael with the winners to go on to play Glenfin or St Nauls,

The reserves are drawn also at home to Milford in the preliminary round with the winners then faceing St Nauls

Games to played by 24/25th of February.

The ladies senior management position has yet to be filled. Anyone interested in the role please contact either the ladies board secretary Róisín Cannon or the ladies board chairman woman Sarah McMorrow.

The club lotto jackpot is currently €6,700

The Club pass card is available to purchase from the Club for more information or to order your card for the season ahead please contact club secretary Martin Carr​​ on 0876797995.

ST MICHAEL’S

Registration for 2018 club membership will be held on Sunday 25th February in Creeslough Day Centre from 9.45am until 12.15.

A further registration will be held at the club house during the reserve Gaeltacht match on 4th March weekend (date to be confirmed nearer the time).

The seniors have been drawn away to Naomh Columba in the senior Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta. This match is due to go ahead on the 5th March.

The reserves are at home to Kilcar on the 3rd of 4th March.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,4,7,15,16,19. The match 5 winners were Peter Johnston, Woodhill Dunfanaghy. Kathleen Brogan, Rockhill Portnablagh Mary Wilkinson, Magheramena Dunfanaghy who bought her ticket online and Mary Robinson, Pound Street, Dunfanaghy who bought her ticket Online. This weeks jackpot will also be €5500.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the Friel family Faugher on the death of Tony Friel last weekend.

Deepest sympathy is also extended to George and Bridget Sweeney, Magheramena, Dunfanaghy on the death of George’s brother Danny in Dublin last weekend.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 8 9 13 17 18. The €50 winners were (1 week old ) Charlie Gallagher, 6 Allendale Copse, Clonsilla Dublin 15; Irene Quinn, Westend, Bundoran; Niall Gleeson, Main Street, Bundoran. This week’s jackpot will be €7650.

The Bord na nOg annual presentation and registration Night will take place in the Great Northern Hotel on Friday Feb 23rd at 7pm.

Bundoran LGFA would like to thank James Keenan of James Keenan, Keenan Ber & Design.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Anybody/team looking to use the handball alley over the next couple of weeks needs to contact our club secretary to make a booking. With the pitches closed there will be a lot of activity in the alley. Contact Alan Martin on 0861723899.

Registration for all members is now due. Forms can be obtained from coaches.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 28 and 29. There were no match 3 winners so three names were pulled out: Rita Bradley, Bingo, Margaret McHugh, Bingo and John Conlon, Blue Cedars, who receive €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €5,800.

NAOMH CONAILL

Naomh Conaill membership for 2018 is now due. Registration is required for all adult players and non-players,coaches,committee members and underage players. Closing date for membership is 23rd March.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,150. The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 10, 19, 20. The €25 winners were Packie Martin, Seamus Gallagher, Mura Corcoran, Seamus Langan. The next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn on the 19th February 2018.

IORRAS

Congratulations to our first Club Iorras monthly 50/50 draw winners: €1,000 Jim and Catherine Kelly, Dunaff; €500 Marielaine Doherty, Rasheney, €100 the Doherty Family, Ballinaboe; €100- John Farren, Ardagh; €100 Rory Harkin, Altahalla; €100- Mary Doherty, (Ranty), Urrismana; €100 Neil Doherty (Brummie), Boston.

Thanks to all our supporters of the draw and good luck to everyone next month.

Match ‘n’ Win: February February 8th: No Jackpot winner: Numbers drawn: 3, 4, 5 and 11. €15 winners: Martin Porter, Umricam; Kathleen Devlin, Boharna; Bridget Bradley, Fahan; Ellen Doherty, 32 Gaddyduff; Conor Friel, Dunaff.

Our Jackpot is now €4,820. Thanks to all our lotto sellers & to all who support the club in this weekly draw.

Social Night / Senior Presentations 2017: The club will be hosting a social night in the clubhouse this Friday night, (February 16th) at 8.30pm. On the night we will be doing our senior presentations for 2017. Cost of meal on the night is €10. Can all committee, players, Coaches and club members let John Farren know if attending on the night by cob Wednesday night.

Club Membership is now open for 2018.

There will be a club meeting on Monday night, February 19th at 8pm.

Tir Conaill Harps, Glasgow

Founded in 1994, the Harps have grown to be one of Scotland’s leading GAA clubs and is now fielding teams from underage up to adult level, has an adult camogie team and an underage hurling section.

As we approach the new season our senior football team is on the lookout for a manager. There is existing experienced coaches among the team, but they are urgently looking for an enthusiastic person to take charge of team matters on match days. The team still has a strong Donegal flavour, with no fewer than ten players from the county and several second generation. If anyone would like further information please ring 0892025943 or 0044 7584353088 or e-mail harps@live.ie

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 11 24 26 agus 28na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ag duine ar bith ach oiread. Bhí dhá uimhir acu seo: Séamus Ó Cuilinn, Baile na nGallóglach, Sharon Wilson, an Machaire Beag, Caoimhe Nic Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach, Poppy Ní Chearnaigh, na Dúnaibh, Brian Mac Laifeartaigh, an tArd Bán,Ever Ní Nualláin, na Dúnaibh, Emma, Mathew agus James Fenny, Béal Feirsde. Fuair siad €20 an duine. B’í Karen Mhic Giolla Bhríde, Leargán Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde, Ceann a’ Leargaí a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt Dé Luain seo chugainn an 19ú Feabhra in Óstán na Trá agus €8,900 atá sa phota óir.

Membership forms are now available from all underage coaches.

Well done to Ethan, Johnny and Kyle who played for the County u 16s on Saturday.

AN TEARMAINN

The club will be well represented with seven members on the LYIT panel playing in the Trench Cup finals in Dublin this weekend. Best of luck to all the lads involved.

Lá Fhéile Pádraig imreoidh foireann sinsear na bhFear in éadan Gleann tSúilí ag An Burn Road i gComórtas Pheil na Gaeltachta. Ar an 24/25 Feabhra tiocfaidh an fhoireann sóisearach ó Chloich Cheann Fhaola chugainn sa Chomórtas Sóisearach. Agus rachaidh gasúraí f15 chuig na Dúnaibh‬

Ulster Ladies are delighted to announce that applications are now available for Gaeltacht Scholarship 2018. We have six €250 scholarships available. Please e-mail Rónán McCarthy admin.ulster@lgfa.ie. Forms must be returned by Tuesday 27th March 2018.

Last week's lotto draw took place in the Lagoon There was no jackpot or Match 3 winners this week. Open draw winners were Paddy Harkin c/o Bingo, Micheal Diver Screen and P Kelly c/o Glenveagh Inn. Next week's draw takes place in Nora's with a jackpot of €3,100.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Club registration will take place at the Clubrooms on Sunday 25th February and Sunday 11th March from 2-4pm.

This year we will be carrying out Garda Vetting at the registration so all coaches/ managers or parents involved with various teams should bring some form of photographic ID.

Please make every effort to attend on either day to confirm your membership for 2018.

We will be running a Golf Classic on Good Friday, March 30th at Portsalon Golf Course. More details in the coming weeks.

The Donegal GAA Annual Club Pass is currently available to purchase through the Club.

Please contact any club officer to get yours in time for the 2018 season.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 6,9,14,19. The jackpot was not won. This week’s jackpot is €3,350. There was one 3 winning who won €60 Sean McGinley, Five Points.

Memebership is now due. Season tickets are now available to purchase online at gaa.ie/seasonticket.