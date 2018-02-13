Donegal v Tyrone in Dr. McKenna Cup final fixed for Athletic Grounds, Armagh

The Donegal v Tyrone Dr. McKenna Cup final on Saturday night next will now be played in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, with a 6 p.m. throw-in.

Originally fixed for Celtic Park, the game has been changed owing to Celtic Park being required for a home league game for Derry on Sunday. Derry's game against Offaly was postponed last weekend due to the snow and frost and has been refixed for this coming Sunday.

The Ulster Council issued a press release saying the only two grounds available to host the final on Saturday night were the Athletic Grounds and Pairc Esler in Newry, and they have opted for the Armagh venue.