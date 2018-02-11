Donegal and Westmeath Ladies have to do it all again after game abandoned

Donegal and Westmeath may have to do it all again next weekend, as referee Garryowen McMahon correctly brought procedures to a halt midway through the second half, with the pitch in St. Loman's one of the many casualties of the heavy snow that affected the Midlands.

Westmeath 1-8

Donegal 3-9

Game abandoned after 48 minutes due to heavy snow.

Yvonne Bonner opened the scoring with a free for Donegal, which was cancelled out shortly after by a score from Westmeath corner back Nicole Feery.

Karen Guthrie restored her sides advantage, before a point from the impressive Johanna Maher levelled procedures.

Two quickfire points from corner forward Sarah Jane McDonnell gave her side a two point advantage and Donegal got the games first goal, when Yvonne Bonner tapped into an empty net, after an excellent pass from Aoife McDonnell.

Maud Annie Foley responded for the Lake County with a free and Donegal were dealt a blow after 16 minutes, when full back Nicole McLaughlin was sent to the sin bin.

Foley then got Westmeath's only goal, when her free kick from distance made it's way to the back of the net.

There was an element of fortune to the goal and the Donegal management will be disappointed in the manner in which it was conceded, as aside from the goal, it was a brilliant defensive performance from Donegal.

Johanna Maher levelled with a fantastic score, but three Donegal points on the stroke of half time gave the Ulster side a 1-7 to 1-4 interval advantage.

Westmeath substitute Anna Jones opened the second half scoring, with the Mullingar Shamrocks club-person firing over from close range.

Eilish Ward replied for Donegal with a decent effort, but another free from Foley reduced the deficit to two points.

A goal from Eilish Ward after 40 minutes was a bitter pill to swallow for Westmeath, as they had been very much in contention up to that point.

Guthrie and Foley exchanged points, but a third Donegal goal killed off any hope of a Westmeath fightback, as a high ball from Ward made it's way into the back of the net and one could not fault Westmeath net-minder Karen Walsh, as conditions were atrocious at this stage and Walsh's vision would have been seriously impaired.

Maud Annie Foley's 47th minute free turned out to be the final score of the day, as the referee abandoned the game with Donegal understandably frustrated, as it was a massive journey to undertake and they had the points wrapped up before the game was abandoned.

Stephen Maxwell's Westmeath side need a much better performance in the rescheduled fixture if they are to get their season back on track, as they remain pointless and are fighting for survival in the top division.

Scorers for Westmeath: M Foley 1-4 (1-4,f), J Maher 0-2, A Jones and N Feery 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donegal: E Ward 2-1, Y Bonner 1-2 (1f), K Guthrie 0-3 (2f), S McDonald 0-2, K Herron 0-1 each.

WESTMEATH: Karen Walsh; Rachel Dillon, Amie Giles, Nicole Feery; Kelly-Boyce Jordan, Fiona Claffey, Fiona Coyle; Karen McDermott, Amy Alford; Karen Hegarty, Maud Annie Foley, Johanna Maher; Sarah Dolan, Laura Lee Walsh, Lucy McCartan. Subs: Anna Jones for Alford (30), Jennie Rogers for Boyce Jordan (43)

DONEGAL: Niamh MaIley; Treasa Doherty, Nicole McLaughlin, Olive McCaffrey; Eilish Ward, Ciara Hegarty, Aoife McDonnell; Katy Herron, Emer Gallagher; Karen Guthrie, Niamh Hegarty, Blathnaid McLoughlin; Roisin Friel, Yvonne Bonner, Sarah Jane McDonnell.

REFEREE: G McMahon (Mayo).