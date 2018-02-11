Caitriona Jennings crowned National 50k champion

Letterkenny AC athlete Caitriona Jennings showed the field a clean pair of heels to win the National 50k race yesterday, in Donadea Forest Park, Co Kildare.

The Letterkenny woman finished the 50k run 17 minutes ahead of the next placed athlete to claim the national crown. Jennings also set a new Irish record for the distance shaving six minutes off the record. She ran the race in a time of 3.24.29.