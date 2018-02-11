Donegal manager Declan Bonner feels second half performance deserved better

For the third week in-a-row Donegal manager Declan Bonner was disappointed that Donegal had come up just short.

The Donegal boss, despite the five point defeat by Dublin, felt that Donegal deserved to get something out of Saturday night’s clash with the three in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

“We definitely deserved something out of the Kerry match and Galway game. We had chances but we didn't take them.

“It was the same in the second half this evening. We had our chances and played well in the second half.

“I think at one point we kicked eight points to three. We had a couple of opportunities we didn't take - missed a few and dropped a couple short.

“Against a team of Dublin's quality you're going to be punished and we were so we're disappointed we didn't get a result.

“We came so close to getting on terms. We battled so hard to get back on terms.”

Bonner admitted that Donegal stood off Dublin too much in the first half and allowed Dublin build up a sizeable lead.

Dublin led 0-11 to 0-5 at half-time.

“In the first half we were playing within ourselves and we just maybe stood back a bit from Dublin.

“Before half-time there were four points in it and we hit the post. Jamie Brennan had a great opportunity and he did everything right bar put it in the net.

“Then Dublin go down the field and all of a sudden, instead of one or two you go in at half-time six points down.

“We knew that there wasn't much in it in the first half. We knew we had to go and win the second half and we did.

“The second half was positive but we've no points and that's the bottom line.”

On an update on the progress on the injured trio of Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn, Bonner said they were back in training and were not far away from returning to action.

“They're back training at the minute so hopefully Frank might be back for next weekend and Paddy is pencilled in for the last couple of league matches.

“He's on target coming back from his knee injury. With Neil, we're hoping he's not too far away. That experience will be vital cause a lot of those young lads came of age out there against a very, very good Dublin side. They really are top class.

“Niall Scully was causing us problems in the first half and we had to try and sort that.

“We got a few things sorted out and in the second half we played on the front foot. We really asked Dublin a lot of questions and we got some brilliant scores.

“But as I said you have to convert all your chances against a quality side like that there and we just didn't.

“When there was just a point in it, we just couldn't get it back to all square. Listen, lads will have learned from that. They are disappointed. We're bitterly disappointed we haven't got anything on the board at this stage.

“We've four matches left and they're all big matches. Prior to the league campaign we knew that we would be very, very short in terms of experience.

“We knew we had a lot of young lads who have come up and shown that they are capable of paying at this level. We knew it was going to be tough. We want to stay in Division One but it's not going to be the be-all and end-all if we don't. The Championship is always going to be our priority.

“We're looking towards Ulster and that starts in May and we're building bit by bit.

“We're trying to change the way we are playing and that change will take time. But we're getting there. That second half performance will definitely give us some encouragement leaving Croke Park.

“It's difficult to change a system having played the same one for a long period of time. The boys are working hard on the training ground and that's the only place they can get it rectified and it's just a bit of tweaking at this stage.

“We're not that far away and a victory would be a huge tonic at this stage. Kildare is our next league match and it's a must-win.”

On the unexpected return of Michael Murphy, the Donegal boss said that Michael had been back training for the last two weeks.

“We had planned for 15 minutes today so it's great to see him back. It's hard to come back in when you've been out for a period of time.

“It's a team game so we go down together and we win together. We had other opportunities as well and you have to be clinical against big teams.”