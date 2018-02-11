Donegal game against Westmeath abandoned

Donegal’s Lidl Ladies National Football League against Westmeath, in Mullingar has been abandoned due to heavy snow.



The game which had been transferred from Coralstown to Mullingar was abandoned with 15 minutes remaining due to the heavy snow on the pitch. The referee deemed the pitch unplayable.

Donegal were leading by seven points, on a 3-9 to 1-8 scoreline, against the Midlanders at the time.