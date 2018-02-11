Sporting fixtures in doubt due to bad weather

A number of sports fixtures across Donegal are expected to be cancelled today after early morning snow showers and heavy frost right around the county.

The first main casualty is the Lifford Strabane AC Spring Series 5k

In a post on the club's official Facebook page, they say: "Folks, while the route itself is fine in the town, a lot of people will be travelling to the event and as a result, we've decided to cancel today."

The race will be rescheduled and Lifford Strabane AC have appologised for any inconvenience.

Elsewhere the Letterkenny Rovers Sunday morning training academy has been cancelled and Letterkenny Gaels GAA club have cancelled their Sunday morning training for their U-16 and U-14 ladies teams.

In the Donegal League, the games off by 10.30am on Sunday morning included the Division One meeting of Raphoe Town and Ballybofey United; and in Division Two, the matches involving Deele Harps v Cranford and Drumkeen United v Letterbarrow.