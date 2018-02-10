DONEGAL V DUBLIN NFL
PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Dublin in Croke Park
Patrick McBrearty - again the star man for Donegal
Donegal went down for the third time in the league, this time by five points to Dublin, although the winners added four late points in the 0-20 to 0-15 win.
Once again Patrick McBrearty was the star man for Donegal with 0-7, but there were a number of good performances from Donegal, especially in their second half display.
PETER BOYLE: A mixed bag for the 'keeper. Made one good clearance but a few kick-outs were retured over the bar. 6
TONY McCLENAGHAN: A good night for the Moville man. He made a number of good tackles and also got forward for one great early run. 7
CAOLAN WARD: Worked really hard despite being under an aerial bombardment from Dublin. Should be happy with the outing. 7
EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Got forward on a number of good runs and also did well in defence. 7
RYAN McHUGH: Two great points and was fouled for others. Very good going forward. 7.5
EAMONN DOHERTY: Was given the marking role on Ciaran Kilkenny and did a commendable job. Kilkenny got two points, but one of them came from a poor kick-out. 7
MARK McHUGH: In for his first start and got a good point before being replaced in second half. 6.5
NATHAN MULLINS: Only got 25 minutes, which was a surprise, but word after was that he was suffering from cold during week. 5
HUGH McFADDEN: Did well again as the Donegal leader. Did trojan work in defence in second half. 7
CIARAN THOMPSON: Much better than he was in Letterkenny, although he still has some way to go to regain his good form of the past. 6
STEPHEN McBREARTY: Another good outing from the Kilcar man with two good points. Is improving with every game. 7
ODHRAN MacNIALLAIS: Like Letterkenny, just didn't happen for him. Will need to work harder in general play. 5
JAMIE BRENNAN: A good return for the Bundoran man. Should have had a goal when he turned McMahon, but had two good points and was lively. 7.5
PATRICK McBREARTY: The Kilcar man continued is great form. Starved of ball in the opening half, he really showed what he could do in the second with 0-6. 8.5
LEO McLOONE: Had a good first half and got a good point, but not sure that sweeping role suits him. 6.5
CAOLAN McGONAGLE: In for Mullins after 25 minutes, the Buncrana man found it difficult to make any impact. 5
NAILL O'DONNELL: In for Thompson early in second half, it just didn't happen for him. Had a great chance for a point with his first touch, but was just off target, when he could have taken it closer. 5
MICHAEL MURPHY: Had a number of chances, but just wasn't the Murphy that we know. But it was good to see him back on the pitch. How many times has the Glenswilly man got a low mark. 5
CIARAN McGINLEY, MARTIN O'REILLY, MICHAEL CARROLL: Not on long enough to rate.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on