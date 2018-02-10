Donegal put up another good performance but lose out to Dublin

Donegal, after a very poor opening half, put up a good performance against Dublin but just failed once more to close out the game.

Dublin 0-20

Donegal 0-15

Donegal will rue a couple of missed goal chances. Jamie Brennan hit a post when through, while Michael Murphy came off the bench but was wide from two frees that he would normally put over.

But overall, Donegal did well after a very poor opening half when they trailed 0-11 to 0-5. It was a very open game played in front of 21,469.

Although Ryan McHugh put Donegal ahead on 39 seconds, Dublin were level within a minute through Colm Basquel. A great run from Tony McClenaghan saw Jamie Brennan put Donegal ahead again on four minutes, but that was as good as it got.

After that Donegal were staging a rearguard action, especially under an aerial bombardment by Dublin. Niall Scully, who tormented the Donegal defence in the opening half, had Dublin level and the full-back line just about dealt with the next attack.

Paddy Andrews added a point before Colm Basquel was wide from a free from 20m. Thankfully Dean Rock was not playing!

Another high ball broke for Basquel to add the fourth and Ciaran Kilkenny and Eric Lowndes (with a peach) had Dublin 6-2 up.

Leo McLoone pulled one back, but Dublin kept coming and Tony McClenaghan did well to stop a marauding Michael Darragh Macauley. But it was all to easy seconds later as Brian Fenton waltzed through to point.

Patrick McBrearty was wide from a free from his wrong side before Ryan McHugh hit a great point for Donegal's fourth.

Dublin got their eighth thanks to the referee missing a throw ball near the sidelinel. But Niall Scully took advantage to fire over, and from a poor kick-out Scully fired over.

Jamie Brennan was short before Paul Mannioni hit the first free of the contest on 34 minutes.

Patrick McBrearty had his first point from a free a minute from the break after a great run from Eoghan Ban Gallagher, and it could have got better. McBrearty found Jamie Brennan with a great ball. Brennan turned his man but hit a post from 13m and the chance was gone. To add insult to injury, Dublin came up field and another high ball was not dealth with and Scully tapped over his fourth of the half.

Half-time: Dublin 0-11, Donegal 0-5.

Within six seconds of the restart Brian Fenton had pointed. Stephen McBrearty repliled on 47 seconds but Ciaran Kilkenny replied.

Two quick points from Mark McHugh (after good work by Jamie Brennan) and an individual effort from Patrick McBrearty cut the lead to five with just over four minutes played.

Patrick McBrearty added another from a free after an off the ball pull. A bad kick out at the other end saw Brian Howard point, but Jamie Brennan turned Philly McMahon and this time tapped over with his left with the goal on.

Niall O'Donnell was wide with a good chance but Stephen McBrearty fared better with a good point to cut the lead to three, 0-14 to 0-11. Then a Dublin pass was intercepted by Jamie Brennan to set up Patrick to cut the lead to two with just 14 minutes of the second half played.

McBrearty added another after Ryan McHugh was fouled before Colm Basquel hit back with a free for Dublin.

Michael Murphy was on the field just in time to a free, but he was off target from 21m and Dublin came up the field for Basquel to put three between them again with 56 minutes played.

But two magnificent Patrick McBrearty points made 0-16 to 0-15 and Michael Murphy was just short with an equalising attempt.

With five minutes left Dublin brought in Dean Rock to take a free from a central position, but like Murphy, he also missed.

Paul Mannion edged Dublin two clear a minute later and with two minutes left Eoghan O'Gara opened the gap to three again. Amazingly Michael Murphy missed another free before the end from the 20m line, while Paddy Small had the final point.

Scorers - Dublin: Niall Scully 0-5; Colm Basquel 0-4,1f; Paul Mannion 0-2,f; Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2; Brian Fenton 0-2; Eric Lowndes, Brian Howard, Paddy Andrews, Eoghan O'Gara, Paddy Small 0-1 each.

Donegal: Patrick McBrearty 0-7,3f; Stephen McBrearty, Ryan McHugh, Jamie Brennan 0-2 each; Leo McLoone, Mark McHugh 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; David Byrne, Philip McMahon, Eric Lowndes; Jonny Cooper, James McCarthy, John Small; Brian Fenton, Michael Darragh Macauley; Brian Howard, Ciaran Kilkenny, Niall Scully; Colm Basquel, Paddy Andrews, Paul Mannion. Subs., Eoghan O'Gara for Andrews; Cian O'Sullivan for McMahon, both 46; Dean Rock for Macauley 65; Ciaran Reddan for Scully 72; Paddy Small for Basquel 73

DONEGAL: Peter Boyle; Eamonn Doherty, Caolan Ward, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Leo McLoone, Tony McClenaghan; Nathan Mullins, Hugh McFadden; Mark McHugh, Odhran Mac Niallais, Stephen McBrearty; Jamie Brennan, Patrick McBrearty, Ciaran Thompson. Subs., Caolan McGonagle for Mullins 25; Niall O'Donnell for Thompson 42; Michael Murphy for MacNiallais 56; Ciaran McGinley for M McHugh 65; Martin O'Reilly for S McBrearty 69; Michael Carroll for R McHugh 72

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)