Brendan Walsh the new Glenswilly manager

Brendan Walsh is the new Glenswilly senior team manager following his ratification at a specially convened committee meeting tonight.

He takes over from Aidy Glackin, who stepped down at the end of last year, after one year in the job.

The new manager has been ever present on the

sideline for the club at senior level for well over a decade and served under a number of different managers in those years.

And he was involved on the backroom team for all three of the club’s senior championships victories.

His management team hasn't been finalised but two names being mentioned as members of the management team

are former Donegal star Neil Gallagher and former Finn Harps goalkeeper James Gallagher have been ratified as members of his backroom team.