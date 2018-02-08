LATE LIAM REILLY - huge amount of tributes to late Dungloe man on Facebook

The death of Liam Reilly in Dungloe on Sunday last evoked a lot reaction and memories on Facebook.

Below we carry a number of those tributes from people who worked with Liam and knew him personally.

Liam Reilly Facebook tributes



Roger McShane (Kilcar)

Played under him for the South West minors back in the day… He was a legend and a Gentleman.. RIP Liam



Aidan Boner (Na Rossa)

An absolute gent and a true GAA man. RIP



Tom Conaghan (Four Masters)

Sad news, may he rest in peace



Clg Ard An Ratha

Our deepest sympathies to Margaret and Martina and the extended Reilly family..Liam was always a welcome guest in Kentucky on his many visits with Dungloe. A great Gael. May he rest in peace .



Tommy McGinley (St Michael’s)

A true gentleman.. RIP Liam



Seamus Sheerin (St Nauls)

A massive figure in Donegal GAA. A legend and a giant of Dungloe GAA. You could easily kill hours without knowing it chatting about football with him.

He will be greatly missed. RIP a great man



Daniel McGeehan (Naomh Conaill)

So sad to hear about Liam’s passing. RIP. Tough but fair man on the field.



Dermot Cannon (Na Rossa)

One of my first ever managers.. On and off the field.



John Cassidy (Four Masters)

Tom you have summed him up.. A legend



Manus Brennan (Dungloe)

Legend has passed but plenty of friends waiting at the gate. Sleep well a chara



Terence McGinley (Naomh Ultan)

Very sad to hear about Liam, knew him for a long time. He was a gentleman and a true Gael. May he rest in peace.



Tarlach Bonner (Dungloe)

Liam was a great man to us all growing up.. RIP Liam



PJ Buggy( Aodh Ruadh)

What a character. A true gentleman and a pleasure to have known. RIP Liam



John Fred Sweeney (Dungloe)

A legend and a gentleman



Patsy Hanlon (Dungloe)

A true GAA man and a great friend. Played against him a few times and by God you knew you were in a game afterwards. But a real gentleman. A sad day for the club.