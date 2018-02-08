Donegal-born Patrick McMillan part of five-man Irish team at Winter Olympics

One of the Team Ireland athletes competing at the Winter Olympics in Korea is Donegal-born Patrick McMillan.

Pat was born in Letterkenny but his family moved from Donegal to Clare when he was just five year old. He played hurling and rugby as a child and went to boarding school in Kings Hospital Dublin. He played rugby centre and made a Leinster U19 squad that included Tadhg Furlong and Jack Honan but when he realised he was not going to make it in elite rugby he decided to concentrate on skiing which he'd only previously done socially.

He has deferred his studies in DIT to train and is based fulltime in Flattach, Austria with a group of small nations skiers from countries like Moldova and Japan. His favourite discipline now is Downhill where he can reach top speeds of 80mph.

The timetable for Winter Olympics is as follows (which will be shown on RTE)

11th February 2018

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill – Irish Start Time: 02:00am. Irish End Time 04:10am



13th February 2018

Alpine Combined – Irish Start Time: 02:30am. Irish End Time 04:30am



15th February 2018

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Supper G – Irish Start Time: 02:00am. Irish End Time 04:10am