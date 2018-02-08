DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from the clubs in Donegal

NA ROSSA

The club held its annual agm last Friday night in McCready’s Bar.

The club would like to thank the outgoing committee for all their hard work and dedication and to wish the newly elected committee a very successful 2018.

The new committee is as follows; president Fr Adrian Gavigan, chairman Declan Bonner, Vice chairman Gerry McHugh, secretary Pat Boyle, assistant secretary Packie McDyre, Treasurer Patrick Caulfield, assistant treasurer Felix Melly, PRO Packie McDyre, health and well being Conal Melly, coaching officer Patrick Caulfield, Oifig na Gaeltacht Pat Boyle, County Committee delegates Pat Boyle and Packie McDyre, Southern Board delegates Joe McCready and Packie McDyre, Pitch committee Michael Duddy and Kevin McCready.

Good luck to Patrick Caulfield who will continue his good work and continue as manager of the Senior football team.

Congratulations to Pat Boyle who will continue as club secretary for a 37th consecutive season. The lotto draw took place last Monday night in the hall. The numbers drawn were 1,5,20 and 22. There was no jackpot winner. The two lucky dip winners receive €50 Sarah Boyle, Boyoughter and Ann Boyle Dooey.

St Michael’s

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,5,7,8,12,17. The match 5 winners were Claire McBride, Casheldoe, Creeslough who bought her ticket online, Grace Cannon Creeslough and Geraldine McGrenaghan Clady Strabane who won €35 each. This week’s Jackpot will also be €5450.

Anyone who has any tickets for the National Club Draw is asked to return them to any committee member asap as the tickets have to be returned to Croke Park shortly. The St. Michael’s Club part of the National Draw will take place at the bingo session in Dunfanaghy on this Sunday night the 11th February.

We still need managers for our U10and U12 teams. Anyone interested in these roles: please contact Manus on 087 647 0532. Otherwise, we may not have teams in these age groups next year.

All boys and girls training or taking part in games must be registered. Any enquiries please contact Pauline on 087 949 9479. Any enquiries, please contact Bernard on 087 248 1402 or Manus on 087 647 0532.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The club would like to extend our condolences to the O'Reilly family on the passing of Liam O'Reilly, Dungloe. Liam is a brother of our club chairman Terry and uncle of Martin, Steven and Deirdre. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Anybody/team looking to use the handball alley over the next couple of weeks needs to contact our club secretary to make a booking. With the pitches closed there will be a lot of activity in the alley. We ask everybody to work together so we can get everybody sorted. Contact Alan Martin on 0861723899.

We're happy to announce that Rory's Stories will be in the clubhouse the night of the 24th of March, the night before the Mayo League game in Mac Cumhaill Park.

The club are holding a registration night on Wednesday the 7th of February from 7.00pm to 9.00pm in the clubhouse. Club membership forms for Juvenile, Adult and Family are available from all club coaches/managers and to download from our website (www.seanmaccumhaill.com).

The club are holding a Garda vetting night on Wednesday the 7th of February from 7 pm to 9 pm in the clubhouse. It is essential that all those coaching teams etc. must have up to date Garda vetting. Also, anyone who has had their vetting done in the last 3-5 years must have it redone. Please bring photo I.D with you, driver’s license, passport etc. and a utility bill or evidence of address.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 15 and 26. There were no match three winners so three names were pulled out: Trish McHugh, Stranorlar, JJ Dorrian, Donegal Road and Gary Dunnion, Glencovitt who receive €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €5,700.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto winning numbers for the 30th of January were 1.8.6.4.5.2.3.7. Liam Quinn Ardbat and Sean Bonner matched first three numbers and won €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €7850

The Ulster Juvenile handball championship semi-finals took place the weekend before last. Glenfin had five players taking part. In the U12 Doubles; Seaghan McCormack and Darragh Houston lost out to Tyrone opposition as did Oisin McGlynn in the U12 singles. Caoimhe McGlynn qualified for the final in the U15 singles. Odhrán McGlynn also qualified for the Ulster final in the U17 singles.

Our annual Presentation night/dinner dance is on in Jacksons Hotel on Saturday 17th of February. Tickets are €30 each and with our ladies having such a successful year and the reserves winning the championship it should be a great night.

Club Membership is now due for the 2018 season

ST MARY’S (Convoy)

One person had three counties. Eileen Harkin Convoy. Counties were LS, MN, MH, DY. This week's jackpot is €1150.

Anyone yet to register can do so on Friday as All players must be registered before they commence training

Thanks to all who have bought and sold national draw tickets

All tickets sold or unsold need to be returned by Wednesday.

Well done to Niamh and the Donegal ladies who drew with Galway, in Glenfin

St Marys senior ladies are looking for a new manager. Anyone Interested in the post Oliver 0879090376.

IORRAS

Last week’s Match and Win numbers drawn were 6, 7, 13, 20.The jackpot ws not won and is now €4,780. The €15 winners were Breda McGonigle, Cloontagh, Isabella Toland, Magheramore, Kevin Doherty, Gortnahinson, Cassie McColgan, Glengad, Maria McDermott, Letter Lowlands, Urris.

Club Membership is now open for 2018.

The club will be hosting a social night in the clubhouse on Friday, February 16th at 8.30pm. On the night we will be doing our senior presentations for 2017. Cost of meal on the night is €10. Can all players, coaches and club members let John Farren know if attending on the night.

Good luck to the Urris players Luke Mullins, Oisin Hession, Luke Devlin and Conor O'Donnell in the MacLarnon Cup team who play Our Lady's Castleblaney, on Friday, in Garvaghey in the quarter final of the competition.

MALIN

The club held their annual dinner dance last Friday celebrating in the Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa. Well done to all award winners and thanks to all who attended and supported the club on the night. The club would like to say a massive thank you to our special guests Colm McFadden, his wife Levina and Gerard Callaghan from the Inishowen Board. The awards given out on the night went to Gary Farren - senior player of the year, Oisin McGonagle – young senior player of the year, Conor McGeoghegan – reserve player of the year, Sean Byrne – young reserve player of the year, Joseph Doherty (PM) – minor player of the year, Jack McLaughlin (Fildara) – minor most improved player of the year, Oran Doherty – under 16 player of the year, Neil Doherty (Jack) – under 16 most improved player of the year, Adam McGonagle won the under 16 dedication award and was presented with the John McLaughlin (Rustard) Memorial Award, Tara Kelly – minor girls player of the year, Danielle Houghton – minor girls most improved player of the year, Rachel Harkin – under 16 girls player of the year, Kerri Stevens – under 16 girls most improved player of the year. Medals were given out to the under 14 girls county champions, the under 16 girls county runner ups, the under 14 boys Inishowen and county champions and the minor boys Inishowen champions.

Awards for representing the county were given out to Aoife McColgan, Tara Kelly, Josh Conlon, Ciaran Doherty, and Christopher McLaughlin.

The club referees Shaun McLaughlin and John Paul Houten were acknowledged for representing the club. The club appreciation award went to Anne Lafferty and Brigid Miller. The club person of the year went to Terence McLaughlin (Henry). The Seamus McCloskey award winner was Conor Farren and the Hall of Fame Award Winner was Geraldine McGonagle.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1150. The numbers drawn were 3-5-4-2-6-7-1 and the €50 winner was Maureen McDaid, Bunn with the seller Kyle McDaid. This week’s jackpot is €1200.

AODH RUADH

Well done to Peter Boyle on lining out for the county seniors against Kerry and Galway.

Ladies - Under 6 girls training starts in Creevy School Hall this Friday and runs from 6pm to 7pm. There is a charge of €2 per child to cover the cost of the hall.

Under 8 girls training starts on Tuesday 13th February in the Mercy Hall. Under 10 girls training starts on Tuesday 13th February in the Mercy Hall. If anyone is able to give a hand contact Karol on 086-8780164.

Well done to Katie O'Brien, Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien, and Áine Hill who played for Donegal against Mayo in a challenge match in Swinford last Saturday.

Congratulations to under 12 player Catherine Browne and her team mates on winning the B competition in the Ballyshannon and Killybegs 2018 Credit Union School Quiz for Creevy National School. Congratulations also to another player Ava Doherty who was the under 11 Cumann na Bunscol singles county Handball champion. The best of luck to Ava as she represents Rockfield National School and Donegal in the Ulster finals this Thursday in Belfast.

The club recently held a meeting for the promotion and development of hurling in the area. The next meeting is fixed for Aras Aoidh Ruaidh this Saturday 10th February at 7pm.

Best of luck to Paul Sheridan who will line out with his native Cavan for this season.

We are still looking for help with our underage teams especially our under 8s. Training begins on Sunday, 4th March and anyone interested in getting involved is asked to contact John Rooney on 086-2587793.

Donegal’s defeat by Galway in Letterkenny on Sunday saw 45 people exit the Last One Standing competition, kindly sponsored by Mr G's. As we head for week three there are only 128 people left standing.

Club membership for 2018 is now due and all club members are asked to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience. Membership can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers. Players can also download registration forms from aodhruadh.org and submit this along with the relevant fee directly to their manager.

Those with outstanding National draw tickets are asked to return them to Lisa McTernan or Gerard Ferguson by this Friday at the latest.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,500. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Marty and Megan Kane, c/o Pat's Bar; Rossa Cullen, Corlea; TJ O'Mahoney, c/o Pat's Bar; Tina Gallagher, Saimer Drive; and Maurice McLaughlin. This week’s draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €6,600 on Sunday night.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 4,15,23,25. The jackpot was not won. This week’s jackpot is €3,300.

There was one match 3 winner Regina McNern who won €60.

On behalf of the C.L.G Na Cealla Beaga we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Reilly family in Dungloe, on the sad passing of Liam.

Memebership is now due.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3, 6, 17, 19, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Kate Sweeney, Tullyconnell. This week’s jackpot is €4,200.

Collection of membership fees will take place in the tourism resource centre, Rossnakill on Saturday February 17th at 7 p.m. and in Fanavolty Hall on Saturday February 24th at 7.30 p.m.

Because of new Child Protection legislation there are a number of permissions that have to be signed by parents, so please come along on the night to register your child.

Well done to all the children in the parish who done their confirmation on Saturday past.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,100. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 8, 13, 20. The €25 winners were John Patton, Sheila Mullaney, Annette Brogan, Rena O Malley. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey on the 12th February.

The ladies committee and club members are very pleased to say that the race night hosted by the Bay Bush Bar, Ballintra last Saturday night was a great success. In excess of 100 people turned out to enjoy a session of horse racing and craic with family and friends.

With support from across the globe, from Boston to Sydney, we see like the rest of Ulster and the country, Ladies Gaelic Football in the communities of Casherlard, Ballintra, Laghey and Pettigo is increasing in popularity. With now over 60 ladies playing in both the Naomh Brid Pettigo underage and senior teams the proceeds from our fundraiser will enable the continued and further development of our players.

The night also saw the new underage kit kindly sponsored by Donegal Boston. The committee and the players say a huge thank to Declan Gallagher and Donegal Boston for their generosity towards us. The Naomh Brid Pettigo ladies committee sincerely thank the following people for their generous sponsorship of the races and to the race organiser. Mark Dorrian, Brian Gallagher, William Given -Tiling, John Patton – Joinery, Mahon and McGuinness- Carpentry, The Sandhouse Hotel, Kees of Laghey, Eurogrind - Pettigo, EWS Butchers, O Dowd Donnelly Carbin insurance, Tom Greene – Haulage.

The committee also want to thank the bookies Pasty Gallagher, Ann Gallagher, Siobhan Travers, Dominic McCahill and to our local residents and businesses for their kind donations of prizes. Salmon Inn, Crystal Beauty Salon, Ballintra, Nicole Nails, Bridgetown, Flaming Hair Salon, Karla Johnson, Pettigo, Menie, Danielle and Eva Termon Complex, Pettigo.

Bord na Nog presentations took place Saturday last in the Community Centre, Ballintra, with a good crowd. The club were delighted to welcome Hugh McFadden and Paddy McGrath as guests on the evening.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €4200 in on Monday night’s lotto draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Áine Ni Suimhne C/O Gerry Molloy and John Murphy, Old Golf Course Road

The numbers drawn were 2, 7, 9, 17 Congratulation to all winners.

AN TEARMAINN

Well done to the Donegal ladies on their draw with Galway at the weekend.

Condolences to the McGrath and McDermott families on the recent bereavements. Micheal McGrath's father Pat was a former player for the club in its early years.

Last week's lotto draw took place in Wilkins. The numbers drawn were 2,4,15 and 16. There was no jackpot or Match 3 winners this week. Open draw winner was Bridget McGeever c/o Bingo, Jason McDevitt and Patricia McGrenra. This week's draw takes place in Lagoon with Kevin McCafferty and Liam McGettigan coordinating. The jackpot is €3,050.