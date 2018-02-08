THE SPORTING DIARY: Donegal and Liverpool with end game issues

Donegal and Liverpool with end game issues

Both Donegal and Liverpool have a need to find a way to close out games. Maybe it’s not a great comparison because Donegal are only two games into their league campaign and have been edged out in both in the final minutes.

Liverpool, it seems, can’t find a way even when they take the lead with seconds left. They lost Philippe Coutinho because of ambition in the January transfer window. What odds they will keep Mohamed Salah as he continues to keep putting them ahead only for defensive lapses to cancel them out. Even when things are looking good, they find a way to mess it up!

Donegal’s defence was put under scrutiny again on Sunday and found the battering ram style of play of Damien Comer a real handful. Then again most teams would find it hard to contain Comer once he gets into his stride. The need for a ‘Rambo’ Gavigan type would be helpful!

It was hard to find too many positives for Donegal on Sunday. They seemed lethargic and one wonders is there too much gym work being done during the week? The energy levels that were to the fore in Killarney seemed absent, and the Donegal style of play works better when the ball is being transferred at speed.

The positives - Stephen McMenamin stepped up to the plate; Peter Boyle did little wrong in goals; Paul Brennan probably showed the most energy on the field, getting forward even at the end; Hugh McFadden looks to be really enjoying his role at midfield; Ryan McHugh was on a lot of ball and hit one magnificent point, but is not at his best yet, while Patrick McBrearty is just magic, winning his own ball and taking almost every chance he gets.

Tony McClenaghan having to go off injured was a bit disappointing, especially after his showing in Killarney; and news that Cian Mulligan has aggravated the old quad injury is not good.

Should Ciaran McGinley get more game time in the next few games? He got a good point and was available for ball in the short time he was on the field on Sunday, but found very little coming his way.

With the ‘older’ players such as Neil McGee, Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath, Frank McGlynn and Martin McElhinney due back for the Kildare game, maybe we shouldn’t be getting too downbeat.

We will probably need to defeat Kildare and Mayo at home and also get a result away to either Tyrone or Monaghan if we are to survive.

It’s early days yet so we live in hope!

FOOTNOTE: In relation to Sunday’s game in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, hats off to Paul McGovern and his editorial team who produced a programme the like of which I have not seen at a league game in my time involved. It was very well laid out and had excellent articles. Fair play. Congrats to all involved.

One moment in time

After 79 minutes of dire rugby, the Ireland-France Six Nations game will be forever remembered for the final few minutes because of the winning drop-kick by Johnny Sexton in the Stade de France on Saturday night.

Having the bottle to first of all find Keith Earls with a kick to gain momentum and then, when he knew his forwards were running out of gas, to take on the kick from close to the half-way line must go down as one of the defining moments in sport.

If RTE are to re-run their Greatest Sporting Moments sometime in the future then Sexton’s kick will surely be in the running.

A book to recommend

Recently while on a break from work I needed a book to while away the hours and purchased ‘The Pursuit of Perfection’ - The Life, Death and Legacy of Cormac McAnallen. Written by his brother, Dónal, it ranks was one of the best sports books I have read, a real up close and personal account of a truly great individual, not just as a sportsman, but as a human being.

Dónal's work in capturing Cormac’s 24 years on this earth is a magnificent piece of writing and a fitting tribute to what the Tyrone man achieved in that time.

Well worth a read.