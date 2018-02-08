FINN HARPS LATEST: No confirmation as yet on Michael O'Connor move

Michael O’Connor may have taken to social media this week to announce his arrival at Finn Harps on loan from Shamrock Rovers, but last night, the deal had still to be confirmed by either club.

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has declined to comment on the matter, but Harps fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that the talented striker does make the move.

He did feature for Harps alongside his brother Ciaran in the pre-season friendly defeat to Sligo Rovers last week.

And a move to Donegal would be a massive boost to Harps as they get set for their opening game of the new season at Drogheda United a fortnight tomorrow (Friday, February 23rd).

They continue their build-up for that game with a friendly fixture against Derry City this weekend.

Initially, it was though this game would mark the opening of the newly refurbished Brandywell Stadium. However, the game might well be held at a different venue as work on City’s ground continues.

There is every chance the match might be played on Saturday or even Sunday if a suitable venue (with floodlights) is not found in time for tomorrow night.

Harps were due to play the Letterkenny IT team in a friendly fixture last night (Wednesday) but it’s thought only a handful of senior players were set to feature in that game.

A midweek game is being organised for next week against the Inishowen League while Harps will travel to County Mayo next Saturday for a friendly against Manulla FC, one of the former club of Harps’ new signing, Jesse Devers.

Speaking yesterday, Horgan said training and preparations for the new season are going well.

“There’s not a lot of news to report to be honest,” he said.

“We’ve got the game against Derry City this weekend and then a couple of more games next week. The new season will be upon us before too long and we need these games as part of our build-up.”

License

In other news, Finn Harps have been awarded a Premier Division license for 2018.

Although the club will compete in the First Division this year, Harps, along with Athlone Town, Drogheda United, Galway United, Longford Town and Shelbourne, applied for and received the higher award.

A Harps spokesperson said "We are delighted to receive a Premier Division license for 2018.

“The process is pretty involved, and not something we ever take for granted as we always find it a useful one for our club, as it forces you to look at all aspects running a senior club. We would like to thank all our volunteers who contributed to to licensing and especially Shane Elliott, Kathy Taaffe and Lorna McHugh for their efforts in preparing the successful application."