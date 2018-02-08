Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers looking forward to his visit to Letterkenny

Glasgow Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers will be Letterkenny this spring for an event taking place on Sunday March 25th in the Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny.

The fundraising event is being organised by the Donegal Celtic Supporters Club in partnership with The Celtic Foundation. It is shaping up to be a fantastic evening at the Tassie which will entail a three course meal, a Q&A with the Hoops boss, an auction and live music from Liam McGrandles with all proceeds from the night going towards the Celtic Foundation.

Ahead of the event in a recent interview with Rodgers he stated: “It’ll be a great honour to attend this event in Donegal and I’d like to give a huge thanks to the Celtic Foundation and the Donegal Celtic Supporters Club for brining this event together.

“It’s great to see the fantastic work being done by the club’s foundation especially with the success of our ‘Ability Counts’ project which is making a difference to the lives of so very deserving young people; it really is something we take great pride in.

“Celtic are very fortunate to have an amazing fan base here in Donegal and I’m really looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant evening in Letterkenny.”

Also speaking on behalf of the Donegal Celtic Supporters’ Club was Letterkenny man Denis O’Donnell.

“We are extremely proud and privileged to be associated with the Celtic FC Foundation in the promotion and organisation of this very special event in the nationally and internationally acclaimed Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny,” said O’Donnell.

“All Celtic supporters are justifiably proud of the Foundation’s efforts and we are also particularly excited by the fact that the proceeds from the evening will be going towards great causes and we’re also looking forward to giving a huge Cead Mile Failte to the Antrim man (Brendan Rodgers) and thank him for taking the time out of his busy schedule to attend this event”.

The Club’s strong Irish connection goes way back to its inception 130 years ago back in November 1887. The club’s founder Brother Walfrid, a Sligo man, established the club as a means for raising funds for the poverty stricken Irish population in Glasgow’s East End, with many of these migrants being from Donegal.

Since then the club has gone on to be one of the most successful teams in Europe winning 48 Scottish titles, 54 Domestic trophies, FIFA fan awards and their revered European Cup trophy from 1967.

Tickets for the evening are a scarcity and are priced at €60 a head and can be booked through the Celtic Foundation (cfcfoundation@celticfc.co.uk) or through Donie McIntyre (086-812-2091) and Denis O’Donnell (085-174-3866).