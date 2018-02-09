READ THE REID: Narrow defeats are always hard to take

It was another disappointing day for Donegal senior footballers in Letterkenny when our lads were beaten for the second successive Sunday by a single point, this time against Galway. Narrow defeats are hard to take. Some of our heroes that played so well the previous week in Killarney struggled to get into the game. But for Kilcar’s Patrick McBrearty we could have been beaten by quite a margin. Still, in defeat we can take many positives.

I certainly cannot criticise our players for lack of effort because they tried so hard throughout. I felt that we failed to mix the game as we did against Kerry. The use of the long ball was sporadic while our short passing game was also less fluent.

There an old adage within Gaelic football which says that the team who makes the fewer mistakes will win. Galway erred a lot less than we did which meant that they were far more productive in front of the posts. Galway also seemed to be physically stronger in the tackle than we were but then again, we carried the ball into the tackle too frequently. Our decision making could have been better when attempting to score.

All of these factors come to the fore when a team is on the back foot as we were from the throw-in last Sunday. As a team we were over anxious and didn’t display the same confidence as was evident against Kerry. The lads will be bitterly disappointed with their overall display and especially the result.

Irrespective of the outcomes in the National League games, don’t forget that we have a new management team in place who are still in the process of moulding a team suited to a certain style of play.

Already, we seen a more positive and attacking brand of football. Had we scored two more points in each of the games played so far, we would be sitting at the top of the table. In fairness to Declan Bonner he is giving a young group of players their chance to impress and gain experience in the top flight of football. We as supporters have to be patient. Bonner has an abundance of talent at his disposal which needs to be harnessed and nurtured.

The loss of Nathan Mullins to a red card in Kerry had an impact last Sunday and I’m sure he will line out again this weekend. Seasoned campaigners Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn have yet to come into the team. Although, the league is our immediate aim, the championship still remains our priority.

Our neighbours and Ulster championship favourites Tyrone aren’t exactly setting the world alight. Next favourites Monaghan are struggling to make an impact as well. It’s early days yet to make judgements and I still believe that we will be in a great place once summer football arrives.

Elsewhere in the National League last weekend, Dublin made light work of the aforementioned Tyrone in Omagh. Like Donegal, Tyrone have been defeated in their two outings so far. We don’t play the O’Neill men until Saturday March 3rd but this encounter will be vital for many reasons.

Our immediate focus will be our visit to Croke Park this Saturday to play All-Ireland champions and yet unbeaten in the league, Dublin. A result will be a difficult ask, however Donegal can improve somewhat on last Sunday’s performance. If it were Kerry who was going to Dublin, then we would be forecasting a close game. We should have beaten Kerry in Killarney, so we have as good a chance as they would have.

Playing in Croke Park will give our newcomers invaluable experience. Croke Park is an expansive pitch which will suit Donegal’s brand of football. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain if we play open and attacking football. I believe that the pressure of playing at home in Letterkenny last Sunday may have played a part in our below par overall performance. This game against Dublin will be much closer than many people are predicting because we were so close to Kerry and Galway.

Declan Bonner and his assistant Paul McGonagle are shrewd operators and will have learned so much in the past few weeks There will be no going to Dublin to makeup the numbers in their eyes so expect a rousing performance from Donegal. Nobody is giving us a chance which takes all the pressure off our team. We have a huge band of supporters going to the capital for the game who will add to our already resident Dublin contingent. We certainly won’t lack support.

I firmly believe that we are capable of causing an upset given our displays to date. We didn’t play particularly well against Galway but we still could have won the game. We need a similar performance as we had in Killarney where every player is involved in the game. Dublin will have that usual swagger which can provoke an opposing into playing well. I hope that this will be the case on Saturday evening. It would be great to see Declan Bonner and his team get their first victory in the National League. It could happen in Dublin’s back yard.

As always, keep the faith!