GALWAY GAME REFLECTION: Donegal's learning curve dented by Galway

Donegal can have no complaints after their one point defeat in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday as the more clinical team on the day were victorious.

Once again the smell of burgers was in the air as a crowd of 5,053 (official) crowded into the terrace. The stand was full pretty early. It seemed as if there were much more than the 5,053 present, with most vantage points taken up.

The Donegal hurlers had already created a bit of history on a couple of fronts, winning a Division 2 game and beating Derry for the first time ever. It seems as if O’Donnell Park holds no fears for them.

However, the footballers continue to have a poor record at the venue and it is hard to understand why.

At half-time with Donegal two points in arrears, there was still a confident mood among supporters that they could get the much-needed win. When Patrick McBrearty hit three points in-a-row to put Donegal 0-12 to 1-8 ahead with just seven minutes of the new half played, that mood seemed justified.

DUBIOUS DECISIONS

However, with a mixture of disjointed play and a couple of harsh calls which saw frees awarded to Galway, Donegal just struggled to find any cohesion. They had enough possession, but their play mirrored what was happening twelve months ago, far too lateral with very few able to create an opening in a tight Galway defence.

Losing by a point is sometimes much more frustrating than suffering a five or six point loss. There are always so many ifs and buts.

The previous week they were able to find loads of space in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney but Galway were a different kettle of fish, closing down all avenues. Very few (Paul Brennan the exception) were breaking tackles, and that meant trying to win a free or shooting from distance. Galway were paying particular attention to Patrick McBrearty. He did all that he could and will need more help down the line if Donegal are to pick up league points.

Dublin on Saturday night will be even tougher, but it will also be a great learning opportunity for the younger brigade. Expectations will not be high among the travelling Donegal supporters, but you have to always live in hope.

The return of Nathan Mullins from suspension to face Dublin will hold plenty of the attention around this game, while it is expected that Jamie Brennan will also return, which should be a help to McBrearty up front.

With four games after Saturday night, Donegal’s need for league points will increase. If both themselves and Kildare (who play Tyrone in Newbridge) fail to get any points this weekend, then their clash on Sunday, 25th in Ballyshannon will be a battle for survival.