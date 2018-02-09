Donegal Ladies chasing first win away in Westmeath on Sunday

Donegal Ladies take to the road for the first time this season when they travel away to face Westmeath on Sunday, in Kinnegad. (Throw-in 2 pm)

After salvaging a draw with a last gasp Yvonne Bonner long range free against Galway on Sunday, Donegal are chasing a first win against the Midlanders.

Donegal lost their opening game to All-Ireland champions Dublin. The Dubs won that game in O’Donnell Park, 2-5 to 0-7, in what was a below par Donegal performance.

Donegal did play much better on Sunday against the Westerners. And they were a little disappointed at the finish that they were forced to come from behind having led by two points with only a couple minutes of normal time remaining.

“We were a little disappointed walking off the field with the result. But having had time to reflect and watch a dvd of the game there were a lot of positives to take from the game,” said Donegal manager Damian Devaney.

“It was a much improved performance from the Dublin game though it was disappointing to let the two point lead slip away.

“A lot happened in the last few minutes. We were down to 14 after Ciara Hegarty picked up a yellow card and the referee played six minutes of injury time.

“The performance has certainly given us something to build on for Sunday against Westmeath.“

Westmeath have lost their two opening games. They lost 0-11 to 0-7 away to Mayo on the first day out and they went down to Dublin last Sunday, 2-16 to 2-10.

They led that game by seven points at one stage but the All-Ireland champions made a number of key substitutions to claim the win.

Westmeath are newly promoted to Division One having come up as Division Two champions last season. They will be anxious to get points on the board as a third defeat would raise fears of a swift return back down to the second division.

“It’s a big game with three big points up for grabs and we are going all out to claim all three.

“We have no injury worries from Sunday and other than Geraldine McLaughlin and Deirdre Foley, we have everybody else.

Donegal trained in Garvaghy, the Tyrone Training Centre last night (Wednesday) to accommodate the Dublin based players.

Damian Devaney and his management team were due to finalise the starting team after training last night.

But with everybody from last week available the starting line-up is not expected to differ much from that which started against Galway.

They are also staying in Dublin on Saturday night and are taking in Donegal’s Allianz National League clash with Dublin in Croke Park.

They are also taking in the Dublin versus Cork ladies league which is the curtain raiser in Croke Park.