MANUS BOYLE: Plenty for Donegal to learn about in defeat against Galway

When the Donegal management looked at the National League fixtures before Christmas, they would have hoped they would not have been heading to Dublin to play the All-Ireland champions without a single point to their name.

It was never going to be easy; transition isn’t. Over the last few years a lot of experienced players have called time on their playing days. That experience in games such as the last two Sundays can be essential to get you over the line.

Galway brought a different challenge than that of Kerry. They were direct; they ran at us with power and aggression. They didn’t look to go down the channels; they went straight down the middle and we struggled to stop them.

What they may lack in finesse, they certainly make up for it with direct, strong running and they have the players to take their scores. While very little would have been expected of this young Galway team coming into Division One this year, they have excelled and lack very little of the cuteness and aggression that is required to stay in the top division.

Kevin Walsh, the Galway manager, knew coming to Letterkenny, that if he didn’t let Donegal settle into their passing, running game, they would have a good chance of picking up two more points. They showed that in the first couple of minutes by going direct with their first attack and making sure that Donegal were slowed down every time they got possession.

Donegal, on the other hand, looked to have been caught a bit in the headlights when the game started. They seemed to take a while to get into their running but to be fair once they did they looked sharp but didn’t attack Galway with the same pace and aggression that the men from the west came at us.

We seemed to be going over and back hoping to pull the Galway players out of their defence. They were disciplined and when they tackled a Donegal player, they did so in twos and threes. When they did concede a free, they slowed the game down, allowing their defence to get their shape and conceded very little ground.

We relied for the second week running on Paddy McBrearty, whose score taking was top drawer. He kept us in the game in the first half and with a couple of changes at half-time, like many of the five thousand plus, I thought we were going to kick on. But Galway kept a very disciplined line in defence and we struggled to break it down. They hit us on the break and if we’re honest could have had a couple of goals in the second half.

We struggled to make any goal chances worth talking about. Our build up was slow and while we did get a few points from playing up the wings, we only once got ahead. Galway always looked to have another gear.

It’s unfair to be over critical as many of these lads are getting their first real taste of Division One. It takes a few years to really understand the in’s and out’s at this level. You have to pick your moments when to keep the ball or when to go direct. These are the games that learning will take place; the experience will be vital for the days and years ahead.

The Donegal management will take heart in the commitment shown by the players and their willingness to go to the end to try and pull a result out. There were plenty of good performances. Hugh McFadden in the middle of the field had another excellent game. Paul Brennan and Eoghan Ban Gallagher tried their best to bring the attack to Galway in the second half. Ryan McHugh was always on hand to take the ball and hit some excellent passes in to Paddy McBrearty. Stephen McBrearty gave another good account of himself and will only get stronger as the league progresses; Peter Boyle and Stephen McMenamin also impressed.

It’s not going to get any easier this weekend either, having to travel to Croke Park to take on a Dublin team who at the moment seem to be on a completely different level than all those around them. Coasting past Kildare in the first game and always in control against Tyrone in Healy Park last Saturday night, it is difficult to see us getting anything out of the game on Saturday night.

But that’s not the way the Donegal management and players will approach it; fifteen against fifteen and everyone gives their all - anything can happen, such is sport.

If one kick or moment of brilliance defines any player, then last weekend’s drop goal by Johnny Sexton against France in Paris certainly tells us all about Johnny; coolness personified and never doubting his ability to drag everyone over the line. But you would have to spare a thought for the other lads who had to go through forty odd phases of play, getting hit after hit to set it up. Brilliant, that’s sport, you just never know.

SYMPATHY

It was sad to hear of the passing of Liam Reilly of Dungloe, one of the best. May he rest in peace.