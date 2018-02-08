Have you voted yet for Donegal's most memorable sporting moment?

Time is running out if you want to vote for your favourite Donegal Sporting Moment.

Polling has been brisk so far but you still have a chance to register a vote for your most memorable moment.

To vote all you have to do is click HERE

The list of sporting moments selected as the top 10 are:

1 Donegal seniors win first Ulster senior title 1972

2 Finn Harps winning FAI Cup 1974

3 Danny McDaid leads Irish team to world silver in cross-country in Limerick 1979

4 Donegal U-21 All-Ireland 1982

5 Packie Bonner saves penalty to send Ireland to World Cup quarter-final 1990

6 Donegal All-Ireland success 1992

7 Sinead Jennings wins World Gold at Rowing 2001

8 Donegal take Sam Maguire home for second time 2012

9 Jason Quigley wins European gold in Middleweight in Minsk in 2013

10 Mona McSharry won gold at World Junior Swimming Championships 2017