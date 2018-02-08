DONEGAL SPORT
Have you voted yet for Donegal's most memorable sporting moment?
Time is running out - so vote now
Time is running out if you want to vote for your favourite Donegal Sporting Moment.
Polling has been brisk so far but you still have a chance to register a vote for your most memorable moment.
To vote all you have to do is click HERE
The list of sporting moments selected as the top 10 are:
1 Donegal seniors win first Ulster senior title 1972
2 Finn Harps winning FAI Cup 1974
3 Danny McDaid leads Irish team to world silver in cross-country in Limerick 1979
4 Donegal U-21 All-Ireland 1982
5 Packie Bonner saves penalty to send Ireland to World Cup quarter-final 1990
6 Donegal All-Ireland success 1992
7 Sinead Jennings wins World Gold at Rowing 2001
8 Donegal take Sam Maguire home for second time 2012
9 Jason Quigley wins European gold in Middleweight in Minsk in 2013
10 Mona McSharry won gold at World Junior Swimming Championships 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on