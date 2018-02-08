Donegal manager Declan Bonner remains upbeat heading to Croke Park on Saturday

It’s been a while since a Donegal, Dublin game has been described as a David and Goliath clash with Donegal the David.

But that is how Donegal manager Declan Bonner described Saturday evening Allianz Football League clash in Croke Park, throw-in 7 pm.

But that is the case with almost any county taking on the Dubs right now. Dublin, the three in-a-row championship winning side are being touted by many as the greatest Gaelic football team ever.

“We know the enormity of the challenge we face on Saturday night. It is a massive one, it is a real David and Goliath clash,” Declan Bonner told the Democrat.

Dublin go into Saturday evening’s game brimming with confidence on the back of two impressive wins over Kildare and Tyrone.

Brian Fenton and Dean Rock scored the goals in their opening night win over Kildare in Croke Park and they came from behind in that game to cruise to a seven points victory, 2-17 to 2-10.

The All-Ireland champions have fielded strong teams in their two games to date with up to nine of last September’s winning 15 starting in both games. And in both ties, they have brought two to three other All-Ireland winners off the bench.

Donegal, on the other hand, are in a rebuilding process and have fielded very young and inexperienced line-ups.

And as a consequence they have lost both their games away to Kerry in Killarney and home to Galway in O’Donnell Park. Both games were lost by a single point.

In a high octane opening tie down in Killarney.

Patrick McBrearty kicked ten points and Tony McCleneghan, Odhran MacNiallais and Darach ‘Jigger’ O’Connor scored the goals as Donegal came out on the wrong side of a 2-18 to 3-14 scoreline.

Donegal played up to three quarters of that game with 14 men after midfielder Nathan Mullins was sent for an early bath. Despite the defeat this was an encouraging performance even more so following the manner of Kerry’s 1-15 to 2-9 win over Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday night.

Again on Sunday last they were on the wrong end of a 1-12 to 0-14 scoreline against the Galway.

Patrick McBrearty kicked nine of those points in a game the rest of the Donegal attack failed to fire. It was a disappointing display, after the green shoots seven days earlier in the Kingdom.

“Games are decided on fine margins. We’ve lost both our games by a point. They were two games we should have won and if we did we would be sitting on four points.

“But we have to realise we are a work in progress. We have fielded very young and inexperienced teams in both of our games.

“It is going to take time and we are all going to have to be patient. It is generally accepted that it was our inexperience which cost us both against Kerry and Galway.

“But there are encouraging signs. The younger players are being given a chance and a number of them are stepping up to the mark big time.

“Paul Brennan hasn’t put a foot wrong in either of the games. Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Caolan Ward and Tony McCleneghan have played well in defence.

“Hugh McFadden has really stepped up to the plate in the middle of the field, Odhran MacNiallais and Leo McLoone are back and playing well.

“Stephen McBrearty has come in and done well up front and Patrick McBrearty is in brilliant form and has been our go-to man in the attack.

“Despite the results there is a lot to be positive about and we will be getting stronger as we get more bodies back in the next couple of weeks.

“Nathan Mullins has served his one match ban and will be back this week as will Jamie Brennan. Jason McGee and Michael Langan are back in training and they both should be back for the McKenna Cup final on Saturday week.

“Michael Murphy, Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn, Paddy McGrath and Martin McElhinney are all training away. The target for at least Michael and Martin is the Kildare game, the first game back after the break.

“Games at this level are decided by fine margins. We could easily be on four points and heading up the road for a top of the table clash.

“Instead we are pointless and facing the best team in the country in Croke Park and we are going into the Lion’s den.

“But despite all that the mood is good and the young lads are really looking to the challenge and who knows what might happen.”

Remember, David did slay Goliath!