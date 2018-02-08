Donegal clubs have a big decision to make on the league format for 2018

Donegal GAA clubs are mulling over two Donegal CCC proposals on the All County Football Leagues for the season ahead.

The proposals were presented to the clubs by Declan Martin of the CCC at the monthly county committee meeting on Monday night.

The clubs are now going to discuss the proposed formats with their players, managers and coaches and report back to a special meeting which is due to be held before the March county committee meeting.

The March county committee will then decide on the preferred league format for the season ahead.

The two proposals are basically the existing format where clubs play six star games without their county players.

Then once the six star games are used up they don’t play again until the county team exit the championship.

This has caused problems in the past where the county team went on an extended championship run.

The second proposal before the clubs is straight forward and would see the end of star games.

This proposal would see the league played on a continuous basis regardless of how the county does in the championship.

This would give club players continuous football from once the leagues get underway at the end of March right up to September when the leagues would be completed.

In this proposal it is also planned not to start the championship until the leagues are complete.

“Basically, we are giving the clubs an alternative and it is now up to them to decide which format they prefer,” said Declan Martin.

“The big difference obviously is the star games and the playing of continuous football. This would mean if Donegal goes on an extended championship run clubs could go 12 weeks without a game and it could be November before the leagues are finished.

“They alternative means the clubs have 18 continuous games and the leagues will be finished before the championship starts.

“It’s not perfect but it is an alternative and that is what the clubs have been asking us to come up with. It is now up to the clubs to decide. The decision on the format has to be made at the March county committee meeting.”

Meanwhile, Declan Martin has also confirmed that the All County Leagues will have a Good Friday (March 30th) start.

It is also planned to run a double round of fixtures that weekend and to play the second round of games on Easter Sunday April 1st.

It is also planned not to play the first round of the championships until the county team exit the championship race. This will bring an end to the practice of playing a round of championship games in May.