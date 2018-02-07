Sean McGoldrick extends unbeaten professional record

Sean McGoldrick is a man who is really making a name for himself in the world of professional boxing after he demolished Ghana’s Michael Barnor in what was only his fourth professional fight on Saturday night in London.

The fight was a short one with the referee calling a halt to the contest just over two minutes into round three. McGoldrick, who is originally from Newport in Wales, has a strong Donegal background with his father Liam being from Cashelard just outside Ballyshannon.

The 26-year-old has now fought four tough opponents in his professional career which began early last year and was really happy after the weekend win.

“It was a most satisfying win. Everything just seemed to fall in to place,” said McGoldrick, speaking to the Democrat this week. “The training went very well and I am getting to deal with fighting in the bigger arenas.

“I didn’t expect to stop him, to be honest, but I caught him with a good shot in the second round and he never recovered. When we were doing our fight analysis we saw that he was never stopped so we were preparing for six rounds.”

Looking forward, McGoldrick is hoping to be part of the big Joshua undercard in Cardiff at the end of March. “It is just down the road from us and we would bring a big support. I will be back in the gym later this week and will be ready,” he said.

Meanwhile, family friend, Donegal Boxing P.R.O Peter O’Donnell said his previous three bouts “gave him a great boost of confidence in the lead up to last Sunday’s fight.”

Peter O’Donnell, who was present in the packed out 02 Arena in London along with a passionate Irish and Newport support, gave his analysis on the fight.

“Sean was on top from start to finish in what was a very enjoyable fight and he didn’t really look like losing it. The man he was fighting was a very experienced south-paw who had a 19-3 record before the fight and he presented a very tricky challenge for McGoldrick.

“Sean had a very strong following from here in Donegal, Newport and Birmingham and the atmosphere was incredible. This was a great fight for Sean to get over him and it’ll really boost his profile and make him a formidable opponent in the bantamweight division.

“I’d say this fight was a huge confidence booster for Sean as Michael Baranor was a different kettle of fish to any of the three men he’s fought before. Sean probably fancied his chances before the fight, but he probably shocked himself with the outcome.

“He’s looking very strong at the moment and I’m sure he’s raring to get into the ring to fight his next opponent (whoever it may be).

“He’s a very ambitious young boxer who’ll definitely be looking at winning the Celtic and British titles in the coming years, hopefully then pushing on to the Europeans,” said Peter.