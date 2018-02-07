Triple success for Donegal darts team in Castlebar at weekend

There was triple success for Donegal Darts teams at the weekend as the men, women and youths won at the West Coast Challenge at Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

Donegal men got their West Coast Challenge triumph off to a great start with a 10-2 win over Clare, they followed this up with a 9-3 win over Limerick and finished off the group with a very impressive 9-3 win over last years winners Sligo.

With the draw being unseeded it meant they set up a clash with Limerick in the quarters where they won 7-0.

Next up was a very strong Mayo side. This game got off to a bad start going 5-2 down but they fought back with a last dart double 9 from the Charlie Grant making it 5-3, followed by wins for Jordan Boyce, Andrew Gillespie, Michael Leech and Declan's Quinn for a great comeback and a 7-5 win, setting up a clash with Sligo in the final.

The final got off to a good start with John Flood and Anthony Whoriskey putting Donegal 2-0 up but Sligo brought it back to 2-2 when Gerald Porter and Derek Quinn lost. Sean Wilson lost an impressive game which set it up at 3-2 to Sligo. John Mencha made it 3-3 and Donegal dug deep again with wins for Charlie Grant and Clive Aiken to make it 5-3. Jordan Boyce lost to make it 5-4 but Andrew Gillespie put Donegal one game away. Michael Leech lost but Declan Quinn wrapped it up for Donegal impressively which was a great day for the county winning their 11th title.

LADIES

The Laddies West Coast was a round robin event involving five Counties: Leitrim, Mayo, Galway, Limerick and Donegal.

Donegal topped the group with Limerick being eliminated. Semi finals were Galway v Mayo and Donegal v Leitrim. Donegal ladies played well all day but really stepped it up for the final winning a comfortable 4-1.

The ladies team consisted of - Manager Brian O'Farrell; Captain Marion McDermott, Amanda McCarron, Angela DeWard, Bernie Devlin, Catherine Porter, Kate Bonner, Majella Cunningham, Maggie Bonnar, Michelle McGeoghan

YOUTHS

The Youths started the day off with Donegal 1 in a group with Mayo 2 and Roscommon 2 and Donegal 2 in a group with Mayo 1 and Roscommon 1. Both teams topped their groups! Then Donegal 2 played the Runners-Up in Donegal 1 group, and Donegal 1 Played the runner-up In Donegal 2 Groups

In the semis Donegal 1 played Roscommon 1 and Donegal were 2-0 with only a set to win but Roscommon played a very good game to bring it back to 2-2 and won the final set

Donegal 2 played Mayo 2 in the semi-finals Donegal kept a clean sheet against Mayo which they won 3-0 and into the final against Roscommon 1 which they had played in the group and won 4-1

Donegal went 1-0 down but never gave up hope and went on to won the final 3-1 and do their county proud. Once again after retaining it for the third time in-a-row!

The Three Rivers Shotokan club made the journey to the Royal Belfast Academical Institution on Saturday to take part in the 27th North South Open Championships. This is the third year the club has attended this event and again proved a strong force on the tatami returning to Lifford with 4 Gold, 5 Silver and 5 Bronze Medals.