Donegal juvenile handballers achieve Ulster success at weekend

The 2018 Ulster Juvenile Handball Championships took place in Saval, Co Down on Saturday last. Donegal were well represented by Glenfin players who contested three finals.

In the Girls U13 Doubles Aibhe Mc Menamin and Katelyn Houston defeated their Down counterparts in a tight contest.

In the Girls U15 Singles Caoimhe Mc Glynn qualified for the final with an impressive display against Antrim's Dearbhail O Neill but she found Monaghans Louise Mc Ginnity in top form in the final and just lost out.

In the U17 Boys Singles Odhran McGlynn was crowned Ulster Champion. He defeated Down's Daire Savage in the final having accounted for Tyrone's Caolan McCarton in the semi final. He will now contest the All Ireland Semi Final against the Munster champion on March 4th.

