A home draw for Letterkenny Rovers in FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-final

Letterkenny Rovers have been handed a home draw in the quarter-final of the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup.

Rovers have been drawn at home to Home Farm - who defeated Cockhill Celtic 1-0 at the weekend.

Rovers are the only Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League side left in the last eight and were first out of the hat in the draw.

Eamonn McConigley’s team defeated Cherry Orchard 3-0 on Sunday. Second-half goals by Conor Tourish, Ryan Lonergan and Pajo Rafferty fired the Cathedral town men into the last eight.

Two years ago, Rovers went all the way to the final, where they lost 5-0 to Crumlin.

FAI NEW BALANCE INTERMEDIATE CUP QUARTER FINALS

Letterkenny Rovers v Home Farm

Firehouse Clover or Leeds v Crumlin United

Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch or Avondale United

Maynooth University Town v UCD