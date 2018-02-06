Castlefin man waits 78 years for first win at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club

In the golfing world, we always assume that youth and strength will get you firsts . . . well, Jim Joe Gavin has just told us different...

Celebrating his 78th birthday next month, Jim was absolutely delighted with his first win at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club and made no bones about it when receiving his prize on Saturday evening last and insisted that that was the first of many.

Seems that 2018 is going to be a good year for our senior golfers and indeed it was fitting that on the night, we had another senior winning golfer to present the prize, our President Mr Joe Blee.