BRIAN McENIFF VIEW: Galway defeat and performance awfully disappointing

I was awfully disappointed with Donegal’s result against Galway on Sunday in Letterkenny.

But I was even more disappointed in the performance especially coming on the back of the display seven days earlier against Kerry in Killarney.

The Kerry performance was even more impressive in light of the manner of the Kingdom’s win over Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday night.

We didn’t seem to have the same bite or hunger as we had in Kerry.

The most annoying aspect of Sunday’s game was our style of play. We played far too lateral . We lacked directness. We don’t seem to have players that are capable of running at defences and taking them on.

Patrick McBrearty was once again our shining light up front. Patrick kicked nine points, six of them from frees. He was unstoppable in the first half and the supply to him seemed to run out in the second half.

We scored 14 points and Patrick hit nine of them. Let’s hope we can keep him fit, otherwise we would be in trouble.

I also thought Paul Brennan had a good game in the half-back line. Caolan Ward and Eoghan Bán Gallagher did well in the full-back line. Ryan McHugh kicked a wonderful point and we saw a much improved performance from Ryan from the Kerry game.

But he has still some way to go to get back to his top form. After those few players I thought we struggled in a lot of departments.

The Galway game was one of our three homes games and if we are to survive in Division One we have a real battle on our hands now.

We play Dublin on Saturday night in Croke Park, and going on their first two games, it is hard to see us getting much out of that game.

Our two remaining home games against Kildare and Mayo are now must-win games and even at that we probably will have to pick up a couple points on the road.

The hurlers had a great win over Derry in the curtain raiser in O’Donnell Park. It was a wonderful win and it is great to see the strides that are being made on the hurling front.

The ladies also showed great character to snatch a draw against Galway.

Finally this week on a sad note my sympathies to Margaret Reilly and Martina in Dungloe and to Terry in Ballybofey and all the rest of the Reilly family on the death of Liam at the weekend.

Liam was a great stalwart and great GAA man. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.