Defeat for Donegal girls Toland and Boyle Carr with Irish U-17s against Denmark

The Ireland Women's U-17 team lost out to Denmark in the first game of 2018 at the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Denmark

Donegal girls Amy Boyle Carr and Tyler Toland were part of the starting Irish team.

The two teams play each other twice this week, as both continue their preparations ahead of the Elite Round stage of the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.

In a game of few chances, Denmark's two goals came from free-kicks. Midway through the first half, Danish midfielder Emma Snerle's shot hit the crossbar, before Laura Juul tapped in the opener. Less than 15-minutes later, Snerle found the back of the net with another free kick from the edge of the box.

Speaking after the game, manager Colin Bell said there were areas to improve on ahead of Thursday's game.

"We dominated the game in the second half, without having clear cut chances. We kept Denmark out, but we had much more of the ball. We looked sharper too, and will learn the lessons we have to ahead of the second match."

The sides return to the FAINTC on Thursday, for the second of two international friendlies this week.

Republic of Ireland: Rachel Kelly; Zara Foley, Aoife Slattery, Doireann Fahey, Eabha O'Mahony (Louise Masterson 70); Isibeal Atkinson, Tyler Toland, Amy Boyle Carr (Roisin McGovern 70), Alannah McEvoy; Megan Mackey (capt) (Lucia Lobato 83), Andrea Trill (Emily Whelan 46).

Subs not used: Courtney Maguire (GK), Harriet Lambe, Jessica Ziu, Leah Brady.