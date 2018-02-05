Ballybofey native Laura Feely makes her Six Nations debut with Ireland

Ballybofey native Laura Feely was part of the Irish Women's team who played France in the opening game of the Women's Six Nations on Saturday night in Toulouse.

It was a disappointing first outing for the Irish team who went down 24-0 to a physical French side.

Laura Feely, part of the Irish squad for a major tournament for the first time, was introduced in the final minutes and did well for time she was on the field.

Laura, whose grandparents are Tom and Angela Gallagher, Ballyshannon, will be hoping to get more game time in the upcoming games. Ireland play Italy this weekend. The game is fixed for Donnybrook on Sunday with a 1 p.m. kick-off.

IRELAND: K Flood; M Williams, C McLaughlin, S Naoupu, A Miller; N Briggs, A Hughes; L Peat, C Moloney, F Reidy; C Cooney, O Fitzsimons; A Caplice, C Molloy, C Griffin.

Replacements: N Fryday for Fitzsimons, P Fitzpatrick for Caplice (both 45 mins); L Lyons for Reidy (50); C O’Connor for Cooney, M Healy for Hughes (both 57); M Coyne for Flood, N Caughey for Briggs, L Feely for Peat (all 75).

Referee: I Tempest (England).