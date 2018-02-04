DONEGAL PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Galway in Letterkenny

Donegal lost out, for the second week in-a-row, by one point - this time to Galway in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny, today.

The performance was not as good as that away to Kerry, and in the end they hadn't what was needed in the final third of the pitch.

These are the Player Ratings for the game.

Peter Boyle: Was left exposed for the only goal, but did really well with one great save in the second half from Comer. 7

Stephen McMenamin: The Red Hugh’s man was solid throughout and made some great tackles and interceptions. Will be happy enough with his second league start. 7

Caolan Ward: Found Damien Comer a handful early on but there weren’t many Donegal players who could have handled the burly Galway man. 6.5

Eoghan Ban Gallagher: Assigned to Shane Walsh, Gallagher did a good job on him and limited his chances from play. 7

Ryan McHugh: Again mixed the wonderful with the ordinary. Hit a wonder point, but lost possession a few times. 7

Paul Brennan: Was one of the Donegal players who was never on the back foot. Scored a point and did his best to get Donegal going forward. 7.5

Tony McClenaghan: Found the going tough and then picked up an injury in the second quarter. 5

Leo McLoone: Did a lot of foraging and was thrown into a midfield role with Nathan Mullins suspended. 6.5

Hugh McFadden: Another good display from the stand-in captain. Won some great high ball and competed well at midfield. 7.5

Stephen McBrearty: Took a little time to get into the game but contributed 0-2, before being replaced. 7

Odhran Mac Niallais: Just couldn’t replicate what he did in Killarney; on the fringes for most of the game. 5.5

Caolan McGonagle: Wing forward may not suit the big striding Buncrana man and he is finding it difficult to make an impact. 5.5

Patrick McBrearty: Another five-star display, even though he was triple marked at times. Kept Donegal in the contest once again. 8.5

Darach O’Connor: Just didn’t happen for Jigger. Won some good ball but always seemed to be bottled up. 5.5

Martin O’Reilly: Must have been difficult for the MacCumhaill’s man with news of the death of his uncle prior to the game. Worked very hard in the opening half before being replaced. 6

Eamonn Doherty: In after 24 minutes for the injured Tony McClenaghan, he had a great chance of a point in the second half, but was then replaced almost immediately. 5

Niall O’Donnell: In at half-time, the St. Eunan’s man just couldn’t make any real headway. 5

Ciaran Thompson: In at half-time, but like O’Donnell, just couldn’t make any real impression. 5

Mark McHugh: In for Eamonn Doherty on 53 minutes, McHugh made a couple of breaks but like the others, failed to make any inroads. 5

Ciaran McGinley: In for the last 13 minutes, McGinley fisted a point and was free on the wing for ball on numerous occasions, but did not receive any pass. Looked like one of Donegal’s best efforts to make inroads. 6

Kevin McBrearty: In for last few minutes. Not long enough to rate.